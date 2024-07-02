Image Credit: Bethesda
Death Knight armor in Elden Ring DLC
Elden Ring

How to get the Death Knight armor set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

If you want to rock this badass undead-themed armor set, keep reading.
Tom Foley
Published: Jul 2, 2024 07:32 am

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds around 30 epic new armor sets that are sure to have the /r/EldenBling community frothing at the mouth. Among them is the Death Knight set, the perfect attire for an undead warrior and one of my favorite sets in the game. Here’s how to get it.

Death Knight armor location in Elden Ring DLC

Darklight Catacombs location in Elden Ring DLC
Darklight Catacombs location in Elden Ring DLC. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you can find the Death Knight set on a hidden corpse inside the Darklight Catacombs optional mini-dungeon. This dungeon connects to the Abyssal Woods, an expansive lowland area leading to Midra’s Manse and the Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Remembrance boss.

To reach Darklight Catacombs, head south of the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, then drop down to the lower plateau in the far south of Scadu Altus. There’s a stone doorway in the cliffside that leads to Darklight Catacombs.

Route to the Death Knight set in Darklight Catacombs. Video by Dot Esports

After arriving at Darklight Catacombs, proceed through the dungeon until you reach the first elevator leading down. Descend the elevator, then head out into the open room and down the steps on the right. Kill the imp here, then look for a broken gap in the stone railing before the next set of steps.

Carefully drop down to the ledge below and proceed into the next room. At the back of the room, there’s a corpse with the entire Death Knight set. You can grab it without aggroing at the caster on the right-hand side of the room, but beware—an imp ambushes you when you grab the armor.

You can see the route for yourself in the video above. If you follow our directions, the Death Knight armor is hard to miss. Next, check out our comprehensive guide to all 50 Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring’s DLC and the best builds to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.

Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
