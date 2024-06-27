How to get to Shadow Keep Church District in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds an impressively expansive map packed with secret areas. Among them is the Church District, an optional third section of the Shadow Keep Legacy Dungeon. Getting there is far from obvious, so if you’re struggling, keep reading.

How to get to Shadow Keep, Church District in Elden Ring DLC

Jump down the hole in Moorth Ruins. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Shadow Keep, Church District is an optional dungeon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that you can only access from Moorth Ruins. To get to the Church District, head to Scadu Altus, then look around Moorth Ruins for a huge hole in the ground with a subterranean building you can safely drop down to.

After you drop down the hole, navigate through the underground area, and you’ll come out on the other side in a new outdoor region of Scadu Altus. You’re in Bonny Village, a small ruined village on a lower plateau. Don’t forget to pick up the O Mother gesture while you’re here. Then, you can either head south to Bonny Gaol, a small mini-dungeon, or northeast to a new part of Scadu Altus where you’ll find the Church District entrance.

In this region, you can find the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, where you can start Count Ymir’s quest (that eventually leads to the Metyr, Mother of Fingers secret boss) or follow the road northwest toward Shadow Keep’s eastern gate.

Look for the tunnel entrance at the end of the northern road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll spot the entrance to Shadow Keep, Church District at the end of the road—it’s an arch-shaped tunnel in a stone cliff face. Head through the tunnel and up the stairs (it’s a surprisingly long journey), and you’ll eventually arrive at the Church District. Don’t forget to grab all the Scadutree Fragments while you’re here.

