How to unlock Omen Form in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds three unique forms you can transform into with reusable items. Omen Form is the odd one of the three—it’s a grotesque, lumbering transformation that’s locked behind a surprisingly difficult boss. To find out how to get Omen Form, keep reading.

Omen Form location in Elden Ring DLC

Lamenter’s Gaol location in Elden Ring DLC. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Omen Form is one of three new transformations added in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, with the other two being Dragon Forms. To get Omen Form, you need to beat the boss of Lamenter’s Gaol in northern Charo’s Hidden Grave.

This is an optional zone you can only access by beating the Dragon’s Pit mini-dungeon and boss. Find this dungeon in southern Gravesite Plain, by the Suppressing Pillar. After leaving the dungeon, head south toward the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion and continue down toward Charo’s Hidden Grave, an upland coastal region with red grass that starkly contrasts with the Cerulean Coast. From the Charo’s Hidden Grave Site of Grace, head northwest around the cliff until you find the Lamenter’s Gaol entrance.

How to get Lamenter’s Mask in Elden Ring DLC

Make sure you kill all the clones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clear Lamenter’s Gaol and beat the boss at the end—the Lamenter. It’s a surprisingly tricky encounter with a one-shot mechanic, so if you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat the Lamenter in Elden Ring’s DLC.

The boss drops the Lamenter’s Mask, a new reusable item that lets you transform into Omen Form, as long as you aren’t wearing any armor. Omen Form persists until death but gives you a minor defense buff and increases your Arcane by eight. It’s hella ugly, but could be effective in high-Arcane builds that take advantage of status effects, like our Bloodfiend’s Arm Bleed build.

