Best Bloodfiend’s Arm build in Elden Ring

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is one of the new Colossal Weapons added in Shadow of the Erdtree. Capable of dishing out incredible damage, this is one of the best tools at your disposal and can help you take down the toughest bosses. Here’s the best Bloodfiend’s Arm build for maximum effect.

Optimal Bloodfiend’s Arm build in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is a Colossal Weapon, meaning its attacks are slow and methodical but hit very, very hard. The heavy attack on this thing is the real deal as it can ramp up Bleed exceptionally fast even if the weapon itself doesn’t have a Bleed stat. Here’s what you should focus on and grab for the best Bloodfiend’s Arm build.

Best Bloodfiend’s Arm stats

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is a flashy weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodfiend’s Arm scales primarily with Strength and Arcane, and has secondary scaling with Dexterity. Focusing on the two former stats should be your priority but don’t skimp on Dex every few levels or so. Strength will bump up your damage output on the Bloodfiend’s Arm’s regular attacks while Arcane will significantly help increase the Bleed procs that its heavy attacks inflict. Initially, you should invest more into Strength than Arcane simply for the overall DPS, and then prioritize the latter for extra efficiency with the Bleed.

Best Talismans for Bloodfiend’s Arm

This Talisman is a must-have for all Bleed weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with any Bleed-oriented weapon, the best Talisman for the Bloodfiend’s Arm is the Lord of Blood’s Exultation. This will significantly boost your attack power when you fill up the Bleed bar on an enemy. The Two-Handed Sword Talisman can also prove quite effective with the Bloodfiend’s Arm because of it’s status as a two-handed weapon. For PVE encounters you should consider picking up the Blade of Mercy Talisman as enemies and bosses will often get staggered by your attacks, thus leaving them vulnerable to a critical hit.

For PVP, the Verdigris Discus and Two-Headed Turtle Talisman are fantastic as the downsides of your heavier equipment and weapon can be turned into advantages, at least in terms of raw damage input. The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman also helps with Stamina recovery, and you’ll need lots of that if you are to effectively use a heavier build.

Best gear for Bloodfiend’s Arm

Rakshasa’s Armor Set is built for maximum damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to be as fashionable as possible you can completely skip this part and just choose whatever armor you want. For defensive purposes take the heaviest most bulky set you can find. Here I’d suggest the Verdigris Armor Set dropped by Moore in the DLC. For maximum damage output you should consider Rakshasa’s Armor Set as it increases your DPS but also makes you more vulnerable.

