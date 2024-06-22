Forgot password
A man slashing a flaming enemy while fighting in a puddle of water
Image via FromSoftware
Category:
Elden Ring

Best Backhand Blade build in Elden Ring

A new build for a new weapon.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 06:21 am

Shadow of the Erdtree released eight new weapon types and nearly 100 weapons to experiment with. Some of these new weapons have led to fascinating builds, one of which we will be discussing in this guide. Our build of choice uses the new Backhand Blade.

Elden Ring: How to get the Backhand Blade?

Player character in front of a coffin with surrounding pillars in the background
This coffin contains your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Backhand Blade is easily acquired from the beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree. Head northeast from the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace until you reach a small mausoleum amid a few spiral pillars. Defeat the nearby Inquisitors, then make your way towards the coffin. Open it to find the Backhand Blade: a weapon type entirely new to Elden Ring.

The Backhand Blade scales off one primary stat: Dexterity, with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its quick slashing and thrusting attacks make for an amazing assassin-like playstyle, especially going for enemies’ weak points with its Ash of War: Blind Spot.

Now that you know how to acquire the weapon, we need to work it into a viable build.

The best Backhand Blade build in Elden Ring

Player character standing with two blades with a tall twisted tree covered in shadow in the background.
The Backhand Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Backhand Blade build has a few prerequisites to be met before it becomes usable. If your stat build doesn’t align with the build, feel free to use a Larval Tear to respec your character into this endgame build.

Build parametersRequirements
Recommended level150+
Primary statsDexterity
Secondary statsVigor, Endurance
WeaponsBackhand Blade
ArmorAny armor set (maintain medium load)
TalismansMillicent’s Prosthesis
Two-headed Turtle Talisman
Lacerating Crossed-Tree
Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
Weapon skillsBlind Spot
Additional spellsN/A

Next, we tackle the stat distribution for the Backhand Blade build.

Stat distribution

This build has one main stat: Dexterity. Since you’re probably already transitioning into this build from an endgame build, pump all your points into Dexterity until you hit 60 Dex. After that, maintain a Vigor level of at least 50 (you will need it for the DLC content) and an Endurance level of at least 30. The rest of your points can be distributed as you see fit.

This is what your endgame stats should look like.

  • Vigor: 55
  • Mind: 15
  • Endurance: 35
  • Strength: 15-20 (depending on gear requirements)
  • Dexterity: 60
  • Intelligence: Base level
  • Faith: Base level
  • Arcane: Base level

This build should cap out at around level 175. Any excess points left over from the reallocation and subsequent levels can go towards Dexterity for more damage or Vigor for survivability.

Weapon breakdown

Weapon showcase of the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring.
The weapon’s stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one weapon required for this build: the Backhand Blade. This twinned set weapon has a reverse grip which leads to a unique moveset. Its starting requirements are 10 Strength and 13 Dexterity, with a D-tier scaling on each stat. However, the more you upgrade the weapon, the more it scales up to S-tier at the maximum level.

The Backhand Blade’s light and heavy attack movesets are both fast attacks. You can also chain dash attacks into your combo without breaking your dash, allowing you to seamlessly transition to a new combo. Its Blind Spot Ash of War lets you dash and deliver a guard-breaking thrust to the enemy that pierces any form of blocking.

Armor breakdown

Armor is generally the least important part of any endgame build. As such, your goal with an endgame build is to have as much protection as possible with the least equip load. The sweet spot you want to maintain is medium load so that you can still roll adequately enough to dodge attacks.

Our recommendation would be one of the newer armor sets from the DLC. The Highland Warrior Set, the Rakshasa Set, and the Night Set are all good choices to stay at or under medium equip load. Choose the set that best suits your playstyle and aesthetic.

Talisman breakdown

Talisman showcase of the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring.
The accessories you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With four Talisman slots, these are the best options for a Backhand Blade build.

Millicent’s Prosthesis is the centerpiece talisman of this build. Not only does it boost your Dexterity, but it also increases the power of your successive attacks. Since you will be slashing non-stop, keep this one on you at all times.

The Two-headed Turtle Talisman is a DLC-only talisman. Of the Turtle Talismans, this one gives you the most stamina regeneration, making it perfect for a build that needs you to spam attacks and roll out. Keep a look out for this one.

The Lacerating Crossed-Tree is another DLC talisman that works great with the Backhand Blade. This talisman boosts dash attacks making it great for this weapon since you can chain your dashing attacks while running without breaking the dash itself.

The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is the best option for any build that uses quick combo attacks. Your overall attack power is greatly increased with successive hits, so maintain your light and heavy combos as much as possible for maximum effect.

Author
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.