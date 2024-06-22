Shadow of the Erdtree released eight new weapon types and nearly 100 weapons to experiment with. Some of these new weapons have led to fascinating builds, one of which we will be discussing in this guide. Our build of choice uses the new Backhand Blade.

Elden Ring: How to get the Backhand Blade?

This coffin contains your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Backhand Blade is easily acquired from the beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree. Head northeast from the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace until you reach a small mausoleum amid a few spiral pillars. Defeat the nearby Inquisitors, then make your way towards the coffin. Open it to find the Backhand Blade: a weapon type entirely new to Elden Ring.

The Backhand Blade scales off one primary stat: Dexterity, with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its quick slashing and thrusting attacks make for an amazing assassin-like playstyle, especially going for enemies’ weak points with its Ash of War: Blind Spot.

Now that you know how to acquire the weapon, we need to work it into a viable build.

The best Backhand Blade build in Elden Ring

The Backhand Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Backhand Blade build has a few prerequisites to be met before it becomes usable. If your stat build doesn’t align with the build, feel free to use a Larval Tear to respec your character into this endgame build.

Build parameters Requirements Recommended level 150+ Primary stats Dexterity Secondary stats Vigor, Endurance Weapons Backhand Blade Armor Any armor set (maintain medium load) Talismans Millicent’s Prosthesis

Two-headed Turtle Talisman

Lacerating Crossed-Tree

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Weapon skills Blind Spot Additional spells N/A

Next, we tackle the stat distribution for the Backhand Blade build.

Stat distribution

This build has one main stat: Dexterity. Since you’re probably already transitioning into this build from an endgame build, pump all your points into Dexterity until you hit 60 Dex. After that, maintain a Vigor level of at least 50 (you will need it for the DLC content) and an Endurance level of at least 30. The rest of your points can be distributed as you see fit.

This is what your endgame stats should look like.

Vigor: 55

55 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 35

35 Strength: 15-20 (depending on gear requirements)

15-20 (depending on gear requirements) Dexterity: 60

60 Intelligence: Base level

Base level Faith: Base level

Base level Arcane: Base level

This build should cap out at around level 175. Any excess points left over from the reallocation and subsequent levels can go towards Dexterity for more damage or Vigor for survivability.

Weapon breakdown

The weapon’s stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one weapon required for this build: the Backhand Blade. This twinned set weapon has a reverse grip which leads to a unique moveset. Its starting requirements are 10 Strength and 13 Dexterity, with a D-tier scaling on each stat. However, the more you upgrade the weapon, the more it scales up to S-tier at the maximum level.

The Backhand Blade’s light and heavy attack movesets are both fast attacks. You can also chain dash attacks into your combo without breaking your dash, allowing you to seamlessly transition to a new combo. Its Blind Spot Ash of War lets you dash and deliver a guard-breaking thrust to the enemy that pierces any form of blocking.

Armor breakdown

Armor is generally the least important part of any endgame build. As such, your goal with an endgame build is to have as much protection as possible with the least equip load. The sweet spot you want to maintain is medium load so that you can still roll adequately enough to dodge attacks.

Our recommendation would be one of the newer armor sets from the DLC. The Highland Warrior Set, the Rakshasa Set, and the Night Set are all good choices to stay at or under medium equip load. Choose the set that best suits your playstyle and aesthetic.

Talisman breakdown

The accessories you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With four Talisman slots, these are the best options for a Backhand Blade build.

Millicent’s Prosthesis is the centerpiece talisman of this build. Not only does it boost your Dexterity, but it also increases the power of your successive attacks. Since you will be slashing non-stop, keep this one on you at all times.

The Two-headed Turtle Talisman is a DLC-only talisman. Of the Turtle Talismans, this one gives you the most stamina regeneration, making it perfect for a build that needs you to spam attacks and roll out. Keep a look out for this one.

The Lacerating Crossed-Tree is another DLC talisman that works great with the Backhand Blade. This talisman boosts dash attacks making it great for this weapon since you can chain your dashing attacks while running without breaking the dash itself.

The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is the best option for any build that uses quick combo attacks. Your overall attack power is greatly increased with successive hits, so maintain your light and heavy combos as much as possible for maximum effect.

