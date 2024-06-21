How to get the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring

With so many new weapons to choose from in Shadow of the Erdtree, the possibilities in combat are endless. One of the newest weapons to grace Elden Ring is the Backhand Blade, a new bladed weapon that has a unique moveset and playstyle to adapt to.

Where to find the Backhand Blade in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Backhand Blade can be found fairly early in Shadow of the Erdtree, which gives you more time to get accustomed to the weapon. When you first enter the Land of Shadows through Miquella’s cocoon, with the giant Scadutree in the background, head towards the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. From that point, make a move northeast to the next Site of Grace.

Head to the small building between the pillars shown above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next important area is the Scorched Ruins with its Site of Grace to the north of the ruins. From the Site of Grace, head north and go past the prowling Furnace Demon. After you pass by it, go northeast instead until you see a group of twisted pillars. Head to the middle of the pillars to find a small mausoleum with a coffin, and check it to find the Backhand Blade.

Check the coffin for your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beware of nearby enemies who will be quick to attack you when you find the Backhand Blade. Once you clear them out and make your way back to safety, it’s time to test out your new weapon’s effectiveness in battle.

How to use the Backhand Blade in Shadow of the Erdtree

Unlike other curved-bladed weapons, the Backhand Blade has a unique moveset and grip. Despite the name suggesting otherwise, it’s actually wielded as a pair of blades. Secondly, the weapons are wielded with a backhand grip, which makes them resemble long daggers at first glance.

Ideal for an assassination build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The attacks made using this weapon are quick and deadly, with a combination of swift slashes and thrusts mixed in. Its combo attacks flow seamlessly between faster light attacks and slightly slower heavy attacks while maintaining the Backhand Blade’s tempo. Its Ash of War targets the enemy’s weak spot with a powerful rapid Piercing attack.

Like any weapon in the game, you will need to reach a certain minimum stat threshold to be able to use it. The Backhand Blade has a Strength requirement of 10 and a Dexterity requirement of 13 to be wielded to full effect. If your stats aren’t up to the mark, you can always use a Larval Tear to respec and switch to a Backhand Blade build.

