Elden Ring offers a variety of builds for players to experiment and play with. Since the game has infinite replayability, the possibility of having a new experience with each playthrough is relatively high.

For each run to be truly unique, you would need to have invested points into different stats each time, focusing on one primary stat and a couple of secondary stats.

This time, we’re focusing on Strength with builds revolving around the stat.

Before we get into talking about actual builds, we will first need to know what constitutes a Strength build. The focus of a Strength build will be heavy weapons or great shields that have high Strength requirements. Since they are quite heavy, they are generally slow when it comes to attack and defense, especially when you compare them to dexterity weapons and magic users.

Best Strength builds in Elden Ring

Strength builds are really fun to play because you get the satisfaction of destroying most of your enemies in a couple of swings. The heavy swings do leave you open to counter-attacks if you aren’t careful, so positioning is key. If you feel like Strength is the way to go and want a challenging playthrough, try any of the builds we have listed below.

Since there is no objective best build in Elden Ring, we have listed out a few builds you can try out and feel for yourself which one would suit you best.

These builds are sorted by progression, with some builds that work best for the early game, some for the mid-game, and some for the end-game. Feel free to switch your builds up if you feel like they have peaked at any point in time.

Early-game Strength builds

The early game builds work best for characters from level 50 to level 80. This is the point where you’re still probably getting your footing and learning the ropes. The best armaments are not quite available to you yet, so you make the best of what you find.

1) Champion

Recommended Level: 50

50 Primary Stats: Strength, Endurance

Strength, Endurance Secondary Stats: Vigor, Mind

Vigor, Mind Weapons: Lordsworn’s Greatsword, Claymore

Lordsworn’s Greatsword, Claymore Armor: Banished Knight Set

Banished Knight Set Talismans: Any talisman that gives you bonus damage or stats

Any talisman that gives you bonus damage or stats Weapon Skills: Golden Vow, Determination

Golden Vow, Determination Spells: N/A

The Champion build is an ideal starting build for anyone who wants to get used to how the Strength playstyle works. The Banished Knight set that you wear will protect you from most early damage so that you can learn your tanking limits. The damage of this build comes from your two weapons, Lordsworn’s Greatsword and the Claymore.

Both of the weapons are powerful options for a Strength build, but they really shine with two Ashes of War. Golden Vow (from the Golden Halberd) can be applied on one weapon to buff your attack and defense while Determination buffs your next attack with 60 percent increased damage. A combination of these two abilities will make short work of any foes that get in your way in the early game.

2) Colossal Knight

Recommended Level: 50

50 Primary Stats: Strength

Strength Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Weapons: Greatsword

Greatsword Armor: Any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid fat rolling)

Any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid fat rolling) Talismans: Any talisman that gives you bonus damage or stats

Any talisman that gives you bonus damage or stats Weapon Skills: War Cry

War Cry Spells: N/A

The Colossal Knight build revolves around the all-purpose Strength weapon, the Greatsword. This weapon is not only one of the best for any Strength build but it can also be infused with any Ash of War you might need. In this case, we go with the War Cry skill to buff the build even more, providing bonus damage and increased Strength for the duration of the buff.

War Cry also changes your strong attacks to charged attacks that get stronger the longer you charge them up. If you get your hands on the Axe Talisman and the Roar Medallion, your War Cry gets even stronger. The Roar Medallion buffs your War Cry damage by an additional 15 percent while the Axe Talisman increases the power of your charged attacks by an additional 10 percent, making them perfect for this build.

Mid-game Strength builds

The mid-game builds work best for characters from level 90 to level 120. At this stage of the game, you are probably used to your primary attribute, which would be Strength. If you have explored a lot of caves and side dungeons, you would have picked up most of these armaments already.

1) Colossus Guardian

Recommended Level: 100

100 Primary Stats: Strength

Strength Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Weapons: Prelate’s Inferno Crozier, Sacred Seal, Dagger

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier, Sacred Seal, Dagger Armor: Lionel’s Set

Lionel’s Set Talismans: Roar Medallion, Axe Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman, Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Roar Medallion, Axe Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman, Lord of Blood’s Exultation Weapon Skills: Barbaric Roar

Barbaric Roar Spells: Flame Grant Me Strength, Bestial Vitality

The Colossus Guardian build uses the colossal weapon Prelate’s Inferno Crozier to output heavy amounts of damage in tandem with Barbaric Roar which increases your damage output even further. Flame, Grant Me Strength is the perfect incantation to use with your Sacred Seal because it will buff up both physical and fire damage, both of which benefit the Prelate’s Inferno Crozier.

Use Bestial Vitality to keep up your assault since you will be taking damage while you dish it out. Because of this, armor sets like Lionel’s Set with high poise are perfect to use. If you use the Blood affinity on your weapon, you can buff the Hemorrhage effect with it in combination with the Lord of Blood’s Exultation talisman, leading to multiple sources of damage.

2) Blasphemous Beastmaster

Recommended Level: 100

100 Primary Stats: Strength, Faith

Strength, Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor, Mind

Vigor, Mind Weapons: Clawmark Seal, Blasphemous Blade, Cinquedea

Clawmark Seal, Blasphemous Blade, Cinquedea Armor: Any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling)

Any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling) Talismans: Ritual Sword Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal, Green Turtle Talisman, Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +1

Ritual Sword Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal, Green Turtle Talisman, Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +1 Weapon Skills: Taker’s Flames

Taker’s Flames Spells: Golden Vow, Flame Grant Me Strength, Stone of Gurranq, Beast Claw, Bestial Sling

The Blasphemous Beastmaster build uses the titular Blasphemous Blade that the build revolves around. The Clawmark Seal is the perfect off-hand weapon in this build to use beast incantations that can be used to take down tough enemies from long range. If they survive the burst damage and manage to get closer, Taker’s Flame will finish them off while healing you up.

The Cinquedea is a weapon that further boosts beast incantations while also scaling with Strength, making it the perfect swappable weapon when you decide to use the incantations. Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength round off this build by buffing your attack and defense further.

End-game Strength builds

The end-game builds work best for characters up to level 150 and beyond. This is where you start feeling the late-game power spike from most enemies. Everything hits harder and will not go down easily, so it would be best for you to go all out with your choice of armaments with these builds.

1) Royal Frost Knight

Recommended Level: 150

150 Primary Stats: Strength, Intelligence

Strength, Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Weapons: Royal Greatsword, Clayman’s Harpoon, Eclipse Greatshield

Royal Greatsword, Clayman’s Harpoon, Eclipse Greatshield Armor: Haima Glintstone Crown, any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling)

Haima Glintstone Crown, any heavy armor set (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling) Talismans: Shard of Alexander, Radagon’s Soreseal, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Carian Filigreed Crest

Shard of Alexander, Radagon’s Soreseal, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Carian Filigreed Crest Weapon Skills: Wolf’s Assault, Ice Spear

Wolf’s Assault, Ice Spear Spells: Scholar’s Shield

The Royal Frost Knight build revolves around taking down your foes with the power of the Royal Greatsword’s Wolf’s Assault skill to inflict frostbite on your enemies. Since the build revolves around frostbite, using Ice Spear with the Clayman’s Harpoon will increase the chances of successfully inflicting frostbite on all your foes.

Depending on the situation, you can swap between them.

The Eclipse Greatshield is your defense of choice to negate incoming damage. It can be buffed with Scholar’s Shield to allow you to absorb even more damage (if you choose to equip a Staff in your right hand).

The Shard of Alexander improves your skill damage even further while the Carian Filigreed Crest reduces your FP costs, so make sure to include both.

2) Flame Dancer

Recommended Level: 150

150 Primary Stats: Strength, Faith

Strength, Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Weapons: Giant’s Red Braid, Clawmark Seal, any Greatshield

Giant’s Red Braid, Clawmark Seal, any Greatshield Armor: Any heavy armor set with high poise (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling)

Any heavy armor set with high poise (as heavy as possible to avoid heavy rolling) Talismans: Fire Scorpion Charm, Ritual Sword Talisman, Shard of Alexander, Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Fire Scorpion Charm, Ritual Sword Talisman, Shard of Alexander, Great-Jar’s Arsenal Weapon Skills: Flame Dance

Flame Dance Spells: Flame Grant Me Strength, Golden Vow, Black Flame, Black Flame Ritual, Flame Fall Upon Them

The Flame Dancer build is the final build and it uses the Giant’s Red Braid as its weapon of choice. Its Flame Dance ability is the centerpiece of this build and it uses the whip’s bonus range to its fullest. The ability deals fire damage so pairing it with a Fire Scorpion Charm to increase your fire damage is a no-brainer. Pair that with a Ritual Sword Talisman to deal even more damage if your HP is full.

Since fire damage is the key to this build, complementing it with incantations like Black Flame, Black Flame Ritual, and Flame, Fall Upon Them is ideal. Since you will be vulnerable in between attacks, utilizing a Greatshield to block attacks and then using the whip’s bonus range to block counter your enemies is your best defense in most situations.

Depending on which point in the game you are, any of these builds should serve your purpose if you choose to go down the Strength path for your playthrough.

