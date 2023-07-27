The best weapons in Elden Ring, ranked

Elden Ring is a massive game filled with enemies around every corner. Fighting and defeating them is the essence of the gameplay of Elden Ring and choosing the right weapon to do so is important. Since there are so many weapons in Elden Ring, we will categorize each weapon in terms of their primary stat and how powerful they are in their respective category.

There are five primary stats and we will be ranking the top three weapons in each category so you can select your weapon of choice based on the build you are going for.

Best Strength weapons in Elden Ring

3) Grafted Blade Greatsword

Thorns aplenty. Image via FromSoftware

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is an amazing choice throughout most of the mid-game. You can get this weapon by defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss in Castle Morne on the Weeping Peninsula. The weapon art of this weapon grants you five bonus stats in each attribute for 60 seconds, making it perfect for slashing through numerous enemies or taking down a boss.

If you are focused on a Strength build, get your Strength stat up to 40 as soon as possible so that you can wield this weapon properly. Until you get a better weapon later down the line, hold on to this one.

2) Ruins Greatsword

A huge slab of concrete. Image via FromSoftware

The Ruins Greatsword is a worthy upgrade to the Grafted Blade Greatsword. It can be acquired by defeating the dual boss combination of Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight in the Redmane Castle Plaza area. Its weapon art allows you to channel gravity magic in the weapon and then launch it forward in a line, dealing damage and knocking smaller enemies down.

Related: How to interpret weapon stats and character status in Elden Ring

Even though this weapon has an S scaling in Strength, there is one more weapon that has the potential to top this one.

1) Greatsword

Isn’t this Cloud’s sword? Image via FromSoftware

While the simple Greatsword might not seem like the best option for a Strength build over the other two choices, this weapon can scale better and has better modifications than the aforementioned two. You can find this weapon guarded in a carriage in Dragonbarrow. Once you acquire it, you have the option to infuse it with any Ashes of War and buff it with any magic or consumables of your choice.

The Greatsword is also the best Strength weapon to use if you are going for a hybrid build of any type, granting endless possibilities using this weapon.

Best Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring

3) Hand of Malenia

Swift and sharp. Image via FromSoftware

Defeating the toughest boss in the game yields you this powerful weapon. Hand of Malenia is one of the best dexterity weapons in the game for both overworld battles and PvP. Its special ability grants you the Rot Goddess Malenia’s Waterfowl Dance, quickly slashing all enemies within range with a flurry of attacks that will also proc additional effects like a bleed buildup.

As powerful as this weapon is, with the nerfs it received to its scaling in the 1.09 patch, it drops down a few places from its peak.

2) Bloodhound’s Fang

Speed is everything in PvP. Image via FromSoftware

Bloodhound’s Fang is a PvP favorite for players that enjoy using it. This curved greatsword can be acquired by defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in the Limgrave Evergaol. Its weapon art is the coveted Bloodhound’s Finesse which launches an attack into a backflip. This movement can then be channeled into a forward teleport that renders you immune to damage in that duration.

Even though the weapon has been nerfed in several patches, it still remains a favorite of players that enjoy flexing on their enemies in PvP battles.

1) Uchigatana

The best weapon is one you could start with. Image via FromSoftware

The Uchigatana is a player-favorite weapon made famous since the original Dark Souls. This katana scales amazingly well off of a player’s Dexterity stat and can proc bleed buildup with every attack. While Unsheathe is not a bad Ash of War by any means, the Uchigatana can be imbued with different types of Ashes of War, making it a very versatile weapon in the hands of a skilled player.

If you picked Samurai as a starting class, you gain this weapon by default. If you start as any other class, you can acquire the Uchigatana in the Deathtouched Catacombs in Stormhill.

Best Intelligence weapons in Elden Ring

3) Dark Moon Greatsword

Looks like ice to me. Image via FromSoftware

The Dark Moon Greatsword is one of the tougher weapons to acquire in the game since you have to go through a long and involved character questline to get it. Ranni’s quest spans through the course of the game but is definitely worth completing for this weapon. Modeled off the original Moonlight Greatsword, the Dark Moon Greatsword is perfect for any Intelligence build.

The weapon art for this weapon is now called Moonlight Greatsword, which allows you to launch a frozen moonlight slash after buffing your own magic damage.

2) Moonveil

Slice and dice. Image via FromSoftware

At one point in time, the Moonveil katana would have taken the first spot on this list. But after a few nerfs, the weapon is not as potent as it once was. It is still one of the best Intelligence weapons, however, allowing you to play a fast-paced Dexterity/Intelligence hybrid build with Moonveil as the main weapon. Defeat the Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel to acquire this weapon.

Its Transient Moonlight weapon art allows you to fire off a slash that deals heavy damage and staggers enemies it hits.

1) Azur’s Glintstone Staff

A spellcaster’s dream weapon. Image via FromSoftware

One of the two most powerful staves in the game, Azur’s Glintstone Staff has an S scaling in Intelligence. If you are going for a pure Intelligence caster build, no staff is more reliable than this one. Its high Intelligence scaling brings out the best in your Sorceries, allowing them to reach high damage numbers in the endgame. You can get it at Raya Lucaria Academy.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on this staff, you can also use Lusat’s Glintstone Staff as an alternate option.

Best Faith weapons in Elden Ring

3) Golden Order Greatsword

That’s quite bright. Image via FromSoftware

The Golden Order Greatsword is one of the few Faith-scaling heavy weapons in the game. It can be acquired by defeating the Misbegotten Crusader in the Cave of the Forlorn. Its weapon art, Establish Order, deals multiple instances of damage, starting off with an explosion followed by slashes powered up with holy damage. The damage of the skill scales off your Faith stat.

2) Blasphemous Blade

A mean red blade. Image via FromSoftware

The Blasphemous Blade fits perfectly in a Strength/Faith hybrid build. Its weapon art, Taker’s Flames, launches a line of flame forward, dealing damage and stealing health from all the targets it affects. Acquiring this weapon can happen early or late into the game, depending on when you decide to take down Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. You can get it forged by Enia in Roundtable Hold.

1) Dragon Communion Seal

Commune with the dragons. Image via FromSoftware

If your focus is a pure Faith caster build with an arsenal of heals and dragon Incantations, the Dragon Communion Seal is perfect for you. This Sacred Seal can be acquired pretty early in the game, under the starting area in Fringefolk Hero’s Grave that can be accessed using two Stonesword Keys. Additionally, this Sacred Seal also buffs all Dragon Communion Incantations by 15 percent.

Best Arcane weapons in Elden Ring

3) Eleonora’s Poleblade

Third in class, first in looks. Image via FromSoftware

Defeating the famed Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger will grant you access to Eleonora’s Poleblade. This Arcane weapon is one of the most powerful bleed buildup weapons in the game, especially with its Bloodblade Dance weapon art. This skill allows you to proc several hits in a combo, creating a bleed buildup that can result in blood loss in a single combo. This weapon is perfect for PvP.

2) Marais Executioner’s Sword

Deliver the final blow. Image via FromSoftware

Marais Executioner’s Sword is the favored Arcane weapon of choice by most players. Perfect for a Strength/Arcane hybrid build, this weapon can shred players and bosses alike, potentially in one cast of its weapon art if you buffed yourself well enough. Its skill, Eochaid’s Dancing Blade, is a powerful weapon art that flings the sword forward, causing it to drill through enemies.

Related: The complete and full Elden Ring weapon tier list

The longer you charge up the weapon art, the longer the spin effect will last. Getting off a perfect cast of this weapon art will ensure victory in most matches.

1) Rivers of Blood

I mean, what did we expect from a weapon with that name. Image via FromSoftware

Even after several nerfs, the infamous Rivers of Blood katana tops the list when it comes to Arcane weapons. You get this weapon quite late into the game, by defeating Bloody Finger Okina in the Church of Repose on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Its weapon art, Corpse Piler, slashes forward several times in a row, triggering rapid bleed buildup.

Since katanas naturally proc bleed, Corpse Piler ensures blood loss with every full cast of its weapon art. Highly recommended in PvP and against Malenia if you are struggling to defeat her.

About the author