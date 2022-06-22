How to get the Moonveil katana in Elden Ring

The Moonveil katana is one of the most significant and recognizable weapons in all of Elden Ring.

Moonveil is a perfect melee weapon for characters with Intelligence builds. When you’re taking a break from slinging spells at long range, Moonveil will allow you to get up close and personal with your targets and deal a hefty amount of damage.

The Moonveil katana is mostly known for its attached skill, Transient Moonlight, which allows you to send out a wave of blue light from the sword whenever you draw it from your sheathe. The blade can be found early on in the game while serving as a trusty option throughout the course of your adventures in the Lands Between.

Here’s how to obtain the Moonveil katana for yourself.

Where to find Moonveil

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Moonveil drops off of the Magma Wyrm boss, which can be found in the Gael Tunnel in Caelid.

The Gael Tunnel is on the border of Limgrave and Caelid, but can only be accessed by traveling through Caelid. You’ll have to make your way through the scarlet wilds to find the entrance to the Gael Tunnel. But once you get down into its depths, there will be a site of grace waiting for you in case you’d like to come back later.

Once inside the Gael Tunnel, keep all the way to your left and follow the area’s path until you reach the familiar gold mist that separates you from an impending boss room. Make sure to skip past the boss initially, opening a door on the left side of the room that reveals another site of grace. If you want to fast travel back to the tunnel later, this ensures you’ll have a quick point of access directly in front of the boss room for the Magma Wyrm.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Traverse the mist and begin the encounter against the Magma Wyrm found within the depths of Gael Tunnel. The Magma Wyrm is a relatively difficult boss, is classified as a “great enemy,” and may require you to be a relatively high level to defeat. Once beaten, the Magma Wyrm will drop the Moonveil katana.

Moonveil requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence to equip.