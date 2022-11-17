Elden Ring weapon tier list (November 2022)

Elden Ring has proven to be FromSoftware’s most successful title to date, with the game firmly elevated to legendary status among mainstream gamers. The title is so successful that it is currently one of the top contenders for game of the year in 2022. What makes this game so compelling is the seamless blend of open-world exploration with the tried-and-tested Dark Souls combat and ambiance that made the Soulsborne games beloved in the first place.

One of the factors that made combat fun in FromSoftware’s games was the flexibility most of their games (except for Sekiro) offered when it came to creating custom builds. Players had the freedom to mix and match different equipment and allocate appropriate stat points to make their own build work. Most of the combat variety in the game originated from the plethora of weapons that were made available, ranging from heavy weapons and light weapons to ranged weapons and magic weapons.

Elden Ring takes it a step further and adds even more variety to the mix while making other types of weapons more viable than they were in previous games (e.g: bows). With the release of the major Patch 1.07, and its subsequent minor fix Patch 1.07.1, a lot has changed in terms of balance when it comes to weapon damage and weapon arts.

As such, this tier list aims to show you what the best weapons are in this patch and how effective they are in terms of their tiers. While none of these weapons are objectively bad, some of them just fit into multiple builds better and are easier to use than the rest. So let’s start off with the D-tier weapons.

D-tier weapons

Image via FromSoftware

These weapons are probably the ones with the least flexibility on this list. They work well for the build you’re going for, but offer little in value beyond that.

Devourer’s Scepter: This weapon is a greathammer that scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. The Devourer of Worlds Ash of War ability creates a circular area of effect magic attack that drains the health of all enemies caught in it, healing the caster. This weapon is acquired after defeating Knight Bernahl at Warmaster’s Shack early in the game, or when he turns into Recusant Bernahl and invades you in Crumbling Farum Azula.

This weapon is a greathammer that scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. The Devourer of Worlds Ash of War ability creates a circular area of effect magic attack that drains the health of all enemies caught in it, healing the caster. This weapon is acquired after defeating Knight Bernahl at Warmaster’s Shack early in the game, or when he turns into Recusant Bernahl and invades you in Crumbling Farum Azula. Envoy’s Greathorn: This weapon is a colossal weapon that scales primarily off Strength. It deals decent holy damage and its Ash of War, Great Oracular Bubble, releases a giant bubble that explodes upon impact, dealing heavy damage. This weapon can be found as a random chance drop after defeating Giant Oracle Envoys at Miquella’s Haligtree.

This weapon is a colossal weapon that scales primarily off Strength. It deals decent holy damage and its Ash of War, Great Oracular Bubble, releases a giant bubble that explodes upon impact, dealing heavy damage. This weapon can be found as a random chance drop after defeating Giant Oracle Envoys at Miquella’s Haligtree. Family Heads: This weapon is a flail that scales primarily off Dexterity with Strength and Intelligence as secondary scaling. Its Ash of War, Familial Rancor, releases tormented souls from their bondage, which then home on in enemies, damaging them. This weapon can be acquired by defeating Necromancer Garris in Sage’s Cave.

This weapon is a flail that scales primarily off Dexterity with Strength and Intelligence as secondary scaling. Its Ash of War, Familial Rancor, releases tormented souls from their bondage, which then home on in enemies, damaging them. This weapon can be acquired by defeating Necromancer Garris in Sage’s Cave. Rosus’ Axe: This weapon is an axe that scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Rosus’ Summons is a weapon skill that creates three spectral skeletons that join in the wielder’s attack, causing more damage. This weapon can be found in the Black Knife Catacombs, located behind a Stonesword Key door.

This weapon is an axe that scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Rosus’ Summons is a weapon skill that creates three spectral skeletons that join in the wielder’s attack, causing more damage. This weapon can be found in the Black Knife Catacombs, located behind a Stonesword Key door. Winged Greathorn: This weapon is a greataxe that scales off Strength and Dexterity. Its Soul Stifler weapon skill creates a miasma that reduces the defense of all enemies caught within it for its duration. Enia will give you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor, acquired by defeating the Regal Ancestral Spirit boss.

C-tier weapons

Image via FromSoftware

These weapons are a bit better than the previous tier. They can be slotted in a few different builds, but there are better weapons to pick up if you can get them.

Axe of Godfrey: This weapon is a colossal weapon that scales off Strength and Dexterity. The weapon skill named Regal Roar buffs the wielder’s attack damage while releasing a shockwave. Any strong attacks made with this effect active change them into lunging slashes. Enia will give you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux, which is acquired by defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux, Warrior.

This weapon is a colossal weapon that scales off Strength and Dexterity. The weapon skill named Regal Roar buffs the wielder’s attack damage while releasing a shockwave. Any strong attacks made with this effect active change them into lunging slashes. Enia will give you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux, which is acquired by defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux, Warrior. Cranial Vessel Candlestand: This greathammer scales primarily off Strength and Faith. Its Ash of War named Surge of Faith rains down fireballs on all enemies caught within in radius, dealing heavy fire damage. This weapon can be acquired in the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave.

This greathammer scales primarily off Strength and Faith. Its Ash of War named Surge of Faith rains down fireballs on all enemies caught within in radius, dealing heavy fire damage. This weapon can be acquired in the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave. Glintstone Kris: This weapon is a dagger that scales primarily off Dexterity and Intelligence with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Glintstone Dart weapon skill fires off a Glintstone Pebble followed by a thrust attack. Sorceress Sellen grants you this weapon if you side with her during her questline.

This weapon is a dagger that scales primarily off Dexterity and Intelligence with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Glintstone Dart weapon skill fires off a Glintstone Pebble followed by a thrust attack. Sorceress Sellen grants you this weapon if you side with her during her questline. Marika’s Hammer: This hammer scales off Strength and Faith. Its weapon skill, Gold Breaker, launches you into the air before slamming the hammer back to the ground, dealing area of effect holy damage. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Elden Remembrance, which is acquired after defeating Radagon and the Elden Beast.

This hammer scales off Strength and Faith. Its weapon skill, Gold Breaker, launches you into the air before slamming the hammer back to the ground, dealing area of effect holy damage. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Elden Remembrance, which is acquired after defeating Radagon and the Elden Beast. Scepter of the All-Knowing: This hammer scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. The Knowledge Above All weapon skill creates an effect that reduces enemies’ holy and magic damage negation. This weapon is acquired after defeating Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing in Leyndell, Capital of Ash.

B-tier weapons

Image via FromSoftware

The middle of the roads weapons. These can work in a lot of different builds or be used as solo weapons if you just want to have fun playing with them.

Bastard’s Stars: This flail scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Its weapon skill, Nebula, releases a cloud of gravity magic that explodes after a short duration. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Naturalborn, which can be acquired by defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

This flail scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Its weapon skill, Nebula, releases a cloud of gravity magic that explodes after a short duration. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Naturalborn, which can be acquired by defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Beastclaw Greathammer: This greathammer scales off Strength and Dexterity. The Regal Beastclaw weapon skill slams the hammer on the ground, releasing a wave of five claw-shaped attacks in five lines. This weapon is given to players as a reward by Gurranq after you feed him the seventh Deathroot.

This greathammer scales off Strength and Dexterity. The Regal Beastclaw weapon skill slams the hammer on the ground, releasing a wave of five claw-shaped attacks in five lines. This weapon is given to players as a reward by Gurranq after you feed him the seventh Deathroot. Cleanrot Spear: This spear scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Its Sacred Phalanx weapon skill creates a palisade of golden spears ahead of the caster after a swing. This weapon can be found as a random chance drop after defeating the spear-wielding Cleanrot Knights.

This spear scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Its Sacred Phalanx weapon skill creates a palisade of golden spears ahead of the caster after a swing. This weapon can be found as a random chance drop after defeating the spear-wielding Cleanrot Knights. Maliketh’s Black Blade: This colossal sword scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Its Destined Death weapon skill releases a myriad of slashes that reduce the max HP of all enemies affected while slowly draining their health. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Black Blade, which is acquired after defeating the Beast Clergyman/Maliketh, the Black Blade.

This colossal sword scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Its Destined Death weapon skill releases a myriad of slashes that reduce the max HP of all enemies affected while slowly draining their health. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Black Blade, which is acquired after defeating the Beast Clergyman/Maliketh, the Black Blade. Ruins Greatsword: This weapon is a colossal sword that scales off Strength and Intelligence. It has good magic damage, especially for a strength-heavy weapon and its Wave of Destruction Art of War is good for clearing groups of enemies. This weapon can be acquired by defeating the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight duo boss in Redmane Castle Plaza before or after the Radahn festival.

A-tier weapons

Image via FromSoftware

These weapons stand out from the rest because they are used in a variety of builds. Most of the weapons in this tier are the ones you might encounter in PvP more often as well.

Death Ritual Spear: This spear scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Its Spearcall Ritual summons several spectral spears that rain down on enemies in front of the caster. This weapon is acquired by defeating the Death Rite Bird on the Mountaintops of the Giants.

This spear scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Its Spearcall Ritual summons several spectral spears that rain down on enemies in front of the caster. This weapon is acquired by defeating the Death Rite Bird on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Dragon King’s Cragblade: This heavy thrusting sword scales primarily off Dexterity with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Thundercloud Form turns the caster into a thundercloud before crashing down on them with a lightning-powered thrust. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Dragonlord, which is acquired by defeating Dragonlord Placidusax.

This heavy thrusting sword scales primarily off Dexterity with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Thundercloud Form turns the caster into a thundercloud before crashing down on them with a lightning-powered thrust. Enia gives you this weapon in exchange for the Remembrance of the Dragonlord, which is acquired by defeating Dragonlord Placidusax. Eleonora’s Poleblade: This twinblade scales primarily off Dexterity and Arcane with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Bloodblade Dance launches a tornado of attacks ending with an evasive attack. This weapon is acquired after defeating Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger after she invades you at the Second Church of Marika.

This twinblade scales primarily off Dexterity and Arcane with a secondary scaling in Strength. Its Bloodblade Dance launches a tornado of attacks ending with an evasive attack. This weapon is acquired after defeating Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger after she invades you at the Second Church of Marika. Reduvia: This dagger scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane. Its Reduvia Blood Blade launches flying slashes at enemies that cause bleeding. This weapon is acquired after defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus when he invades you in the ravine northeast of Agheel Lake.

This dagger scales off Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane. Its Reduvia Blood Blade launches flying slashes at enemies that cause bleeding. This weapon is acquired after defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus when he invades you in the ravine northeast of Agheel Lake. Sword of Night and Flame: This straight sword scales off Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Faith. Its Night-and-Flame Stance puts the wielder into a caster stance. A normal attack from this stance fires the Night Comet sorcery while a strong attack launches a burst of flames. This weapon can be found while exploring Caria Manor, locked behind the eastern gardens.

S-tier weapons

Image via FromSoftware

The best of the best weapons. These weapons work in several builds or can be used solo by buffing them up with endgame stats. They are also the weapons that can crush different builds in PvP and will end up being abused by players who like using cheese strategies.