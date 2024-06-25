Should you tell Moore to ‘put it behind you’ or ‘remain sad forever’ in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

If you want to complete Moore’s questline in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you must decide Moore’s fate.

Moore is a forlorn NPC you run into pretty early on in the game but doesn’t really play a huge role in the story until the endgame of Elden Ring. What at first seems like just another random merchant in The Shadow Lands turns out to be a vital character whose fate is intertwined with yours. No matter if you comfort him or exploit his sacrifice, the choice echoes through the haunting landscapes and brutal challenges of this game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Moore and whether you should tell him to be sad or put it past him in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Moore location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Just by the plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You first meet Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace, near the path to Belurat Tower Settlement in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. He’s a quirky scavenger dealing in not-so-essential supplies. He’s also tied to Knight Leda‘s storyline.

What’s the best answer for Moore in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

The best answer for Moore depends on your playstyle. If you’re a loot and strategy-based player, telling Moore to remain sad forever is the better option. But if you’d rather play a kind Tarnished, tell him to put it behind him. Let’s explore both outcomes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Once you progress in the game and break Miquella‘s charm, Moore wrestles with his emotions. He asks you a question: “Our mother abandoned her brood. She did not love us. We are her children, what should we do? Must we be sad forever?”

Here are your options:

Put it behind you: This prompts Moore to reflect and eventually disappear from his original location. Later, you can find him again during the Enir-Ilim fight. This choice suggests a path of growth and moving on.

This prompts Moore to reflect and eventually disappear from his original location. Later, you can find him again during the Enir-Ilim fight. This choice suggests a path of growth and moving on. Remain sad forever: If you choose this option, Moore succumbs to despair. Ultimately, you can find his lifeless body intertwined with Kindred Of Rot in Scadu Altus. It’s a grim outcome but offers early access to Moore’s gear.

If you choose this option, Moore succumbs to despair. Ultimately, you can find his lifeless body intertwined with Kindred Of Rot in Scadu Altus. It’s a grim outcome but offers early access to Moore’s gear. I don’t know: This option doesn’t have any impact—just closes the dialogue options. Moore’s story likely progresses regardless leading him to join the Enir-Ilim fight later on.

Choosing between these options can be almost as challenging as any boss battle in Elden Ring. Put it behind you is the most sympathetic answer, but opting for Moore to remain sad forever, though callous, strategically levels the playing field in a later battle. This isn’t the only choice you must face in the game; you’ll soon find yourself pondering whether Leda should hunt down the Hornsent or Thiollier.

