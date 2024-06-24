Should you suggest Thiolier or the Hornsent to Leda in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

After you plunge into the chaotic depths of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you find yourself entangled in the thorny mess of Needle Knight Leda’s questline. For some reason, it’s up to you to decide who gets to live: Thiollier or the Hornsent.

As you traipse through the cursed lands in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you break Miquella’s charm over the NPCs. This act of heroism (or chaos, depending on your perspective) leads to Leda, the Needle Knight, questioning everyone’s loyalty. She’s particularly fixated on two suspects: Thiollier and the Hornsent. Now, she needs your sage advice to decide who should be weeded out. Yes, that’s medieval code for executed. In this guide, I’ll explore all choices and outcomes so you can decide whether you should suggest Thiollier or the Hornsent to Leda in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Who should you suggest to Leda: Thiollier or the Hornsent in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Trouble is brewing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter what you do, Leda’s laser focus eventually locks onto the Hornsent in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s what happens when you choose each option:

If you suggest Thiollier, Leda refuses. Choosing Thiollier is a bit of a cop-out. Leda will mull it over and eventually decide Thiollier is harmless thanks to his devotion to St. Trina. She asks you to reconsider, which forces your hand towards the Hornsent.

If you suggest the Hornsent, Leda makes him her target. Leda will think hard about this one. After a rest at a Site of Grace and another chat, she sets her sights on the Hornsent. Both NPCs vanish from the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and reappear at the ominous Shadow Keep.

If you don't suggest anyone, Leda decides to go for the Hornsent. Procrastinate to your heart's content, but don't take too long. Eventually, Leda will get bored and decide to shadow the Hornsent on her own, dragging this battle to the Shadow Keep.

How to save the Hornsent in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Choosing the Hornsent doesn’t have to be a death sentence for our sad, little Hornsent in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. If you’re attached to his tragic backstory, you can still keep him alive by summoning him for the Messmer boss fight. You can find his summon sign in the arena, and triggering it gets you some juicy dialogue about the annihilation of his people.

When you go through the Shadow Keep, you can spot summon signs for both Leda and the Hornsent near the stairs to the big lift leading to the Specimen Storehouse.

