Category:
Elden Ring

Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

A truly powerful figure within Elden Ring's lore.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:44 am
A screenshot of Miquella in his cocoon in Elden Ring
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring’s DLC is finally happening, and we can glean information about the expansion thanks to a central character that’s been teased.

Recommended Videos

Shadow of the Erdtree looks to be focused on a character named Miquella, who was a background character within the events of the original base game, but will now take center stage in the expansion. For those invested in the lore, Miquella is a very exciting character, but his presence is easily missed in a casual playthrough.

Here’s everything we know so far about Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Miquella, explained

A screenshot of Miquella from the Elden Ring opening cinematic.
Miquella has been teased from the very beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miquella will be a central character in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. He is the demigod son of Queen Marika and Radagon of the Golden Order, brother of Malenia, and an Empyrean. They were heavily foreshadowed throughout the events of Elden Ring’s base game.

In Elden Ring lore, Empyreans are special people who can become gods by being a vessel of the Elden Ring. Empyreans in the Lands Between include Queen Marika, Ranni the Witch, Malenia, and of course, Miquella.

Miquella was born cursed to be young forever, so he created the Haligtree to grow at its base in an effort to cure his sister and bodyguard Malenia, who is the source of the Scarlet Rot that destroyed the Caelid region when she battled Starscourge Radahn.

While Malenia was off fighting Radahn, Miquella was kidnapped by Mohg, Lord of Blood, another boss fight from Elden Ring’s base game. The image above depicts Mohg kidnapping Miquella, from the very beginning of Elden Ring in its opening cinematic. Mohg planned to use Miquella to ascend himself to godhood, but his plans were foiled when the player defeated him in a boss fight.

“Miquella is mine and mine alone,” Mohg says in the cutscene before his boss fight.

When defeating Mohg, players are rewarded with the “Remembrance of the Blood Lord” consumable item. The description of the item reveals further, disturbing information about Mohg’s plans.

“Wishing to raise Miquella to full godhood, Mohg wished to become his consort, taking the role of monarch,” the description says. “But no matter how much of his bloody bedchamber he tried to share, he received no response from the young Empyrean.”

Shadow of the Erdtree castle screenshot in Elden Ring DLC
This castle is a new area in Shadow of the Erdtree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A short clip of Miquella during the Mohg boss fight was also shown at the very beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree’s gameplay trailer. Miquella’s arm can be seen falling out of his cocoon, suggesting that he is still alive, but in deep slumber. It appears he will somehow awaken during the events of Shadow of the Erdtree.

“In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord,” Elden Ring’s official X account (formerly Twitter) teased alongside the trailer, confirming Miquella will play a large part in the DLC, either as an NPC or a boss fight of some kind. It’s speculated that some of the DLC will take place in Miquella’s dream, a world where he resides while slumbering.

For an in-depth look into Miquella, I highly suggest checking out FromSoftware lore expert VaatiVidya’s video, The Lore of Elden Ring’s Slumbering Demigod, for an excellent and detailed description of the lore.

related content
Read Article How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree key artwork
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Am image of a character in Elden Ring holding a flame
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree key artwork
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Am image of a character in Elden Ring holding a flame
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.