EA FC 24 is the latest iteration of EA’s longstanding soccer simulation series and the first after its partnership with FIFA ended. Other than the name change, it still has lots of the same qualities and features we’ve gotten used to over the years, including multiple editions.

The Standard Edition includes the base game, dual entitlement depending on the platform, and a few other bits and pieces. The Ultimate Edition has even more compelling bonuses, but it’ll, of course, cost you more.

If you’re trying to figure out if the Ultimate Edition is worth it for you, it’s a good idea to first get your head around what the extra features and bonuses are.

EA FC 24 Standard Edition vs. Ultimate Edition

EA FC 24 Standard Edition is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It costs $59.99 USD on the Nintendo Switch and $69.99 USD on other platforms and includes the following:

Base game

Dual entitlement

Ultimate Team cover star loan player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador loan player pick items for five Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs unlocked PlayStyles slot

Additional Player Career personality points

One Manager Career five-star coach available for hire

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition isn’t available on the Switch. It’s only available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and costs $99.99. It includes everything in the Standard Edition as well as:

Up to seven days of early access

4,600 FC Points in Ultimate Team

Access to Nike’s Ultimate Team campaign

TOTW 1 Ultimate Team player item

Nike Ultimate Team loan player item for 24 Ultimate Team matches and Nike x EA Sports FC kit

Untradeable UCL/UWCL Hero (pre-order by Aug. 22). Available Nov. 27.

Is the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition worth it?

I know you’re probably going to roll your eyes, but the obvious answer to this question comes down to whether the Ultimate Edition is worth it for you.

In my opinion, a good rule of thumb is to work out whether the perks are worth the extra $30. Ask yourself some of the following questions. Do you want to play the game a week in advance? Do you play Ultimate Team a lot and can benefit from the head start of having extra points, items, loan players, and a nifty kit?

If you’ve answered yes to some or all of those questions, then I’d say the Ultimate Edition is probably worth it.

But, if you’re like me and won’t play UT a lot, stick to Standard Edition.

