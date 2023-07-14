Is EA FC 24 on Nintendo Switch?

After the release date of EA Sports FC 24 was confirmed on July 13, players have been left wondering if they’ll be able to play EA FC 24 on Nintendo Switch, in addition to other gaming platforms.

Throughout FIFA‘s history, the Nintendo Switch has often been left on the sidelines and EA only released versions with updated rosters for the platform in the past few years. The last FIFA games didn’t bring new features to the Nintendo Switch, hence why players are concerned if EA will release EA FC 24 for Nintendo Switch.

Here’s everything we know about EA FC 24‘s release for the Nintendo Switch.

Does EA FC 24 have a Nintendo Switch port?

Yes, EA is releasing EA FC 24 for the Nintendo Switch as well. And for the first time in history, Nintendo Switch players will get to experience the Frostbite engine rather than playing on FIFA 19‘s engine with updated rosters as EA did for FIFA 20, FIFA 21, FIFA 22, and FIFA 23 for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch players will also get to fully enjoy the Ultimate Team experience in EA FC 24 rather than just a limited version of the popular game mode as it was in FIFA. The only features the Nintendo Switch version of EA FC 24 will lack are the Hypermotion V technology and crossplay.

There’s no Ultimate edition of EA FC 24 for Nintendo Switch, unfortunately. Nintendo Switch players can only pre-order the Standard edition, meaning there’s no way they can get their hands on early access.

The Standard edition of EA FC 24 costs $59.99 at pre-order.

