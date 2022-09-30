Is FIFA 23 on Nintendo Switch?

Switch owners were left out there to dry once again.

FIFA 23, the latest installment of the world’s most popular soccer simulator, launched worldwide today.

Each new edition of FIFA brings updated rosters, players, kits, mechanical changes, and plenty of new features players can explore in game modes such as Ultimate Team, in which you try to assemble the best soccer team possible and compete against other players, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs.

One of the best features added for FIFA 23 is crossplay for Online Friendlies, Online Seasons, FUT Rivals, FUT Champions, and FUT Online Draft, which allow players that have different platforms to face each other in multiple modes.

After the official launch on Sept. 30, players were left wondering whether FIFA 23 is also available for Nintendo Switch, and if it has crossplay features. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you play FIFA 23 on Nintendo Switch?

FIFA 23 is available for Nintendo Switch, but not in the way you may think. The game is called FIFA 23 Legacy Edition and costs $39.99 on Nintendo’s eShop.

The issue is that EA has once again failed to add new features for FIFA on Nintendo Switch as it did for other platforms such as PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23 only contains updated teams, squads, and kits from some of the top leagues, plus the top women’s clubs and new stadiums.

The FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch also doesn’t have any form of crossplay, meaning if you buy the game for that platform, you’ll only be able to play against players that also are using the Nintendo Switch.