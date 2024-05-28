Game on: 2K reportedly secures license to make next FIFA game

2K Games has reportedly secured the official license for the next FIFA game, according to as-yet-unverified claims from a Ghana-based video game retailer.

The claims, which were shared by MohPlay Inc. on May 27, do line up with rumors that floated around the gaming world earlier this year, and suggest that 2K has “secured the official license from FIFA” to make more FIFA games. The same report also suggested the game—dubbed FIFA 2K25—would be released in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which seems to be a shockingly fast production cycle for an AAA game.

While the turnaround does seem quite short, Insider Gaming reporter Mike Straw soon corroborated MohPlay’s alleged launch window, suggesting eager football fans will hear “an announcement of a new partnership sooner rather than later.”

If the rumors are actually true (and it’s worth remembering this is all reports and claims at the moment rather than anything official), it will be the first FIFA game from anyone other than EA after their 30-year partnership ended in 2022. This was after EA rejected FIFA’s ask for a 250 million USD annual licensing fee. EA went on to jettison the FIFA branding and made EA Sports FC 24 to continue their football game series.

Now, as pointed out by fans on Reddit today, the hypothetical FIFA 2K25 will face tough competition from EA FC titles, mainly due to the latter’s exclusive rights on a majority of clubs and leagues. FIFA’s license only grants 2K the naming rights and three World Cup tournaments, which could be a dealbreaker for large chunks of football fans.

However, on the plus side, 2K Games has repeatedly proved its capability of crafting quality career modes with the NBA 2K games. If they can translate that into their reported first football title, it could indeed work as a major draw for players.

