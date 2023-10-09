EA FC 24 is already being dubbed an ‘absolute failure’ by furious fans

EA FC 24 players are tearing the FIFA successor to shreds as glitches overwhelm the 2023 soccer title in its opening days.

Gamers across the globe seem baffled by the sheer amount of bugs and unwanted features in EA’s first step away from FIFA, especially after many believed EA was ramping up to provide an experience to trump all prior iterations—but players have their suspicions as to what’s gone wrong. Annoyed fans have pointed to issues with UI and gameplay as well as broken modes as the biggest problems holding EA FC 24 back.

EA FC 24 gamers called the new 2023 game an “absolute failure,” claiming these issues didn’t arise from incompetency, but laziness. Players noted EA FC 24 is the dominant force in the genre, leading to a guaranteed fanbase every year. This lack of competition gives EA the opportunity to “neglect the game and still make crazy profits,” fans claim.

The added success of microtransactional packs in Ultimate Team leads gamers to believe there’s no reason for EA to change.

EA accrued $7.4 billion in live-service revenue throughout the 2023 fiscal year, and 75 percent of that was made from the distribution of packs in FIFA 23 and skins in other EA titles.

These statistics include Apex Legends, Madden NFL 23, and Battlefield—and players claim this revenue is part of the problem. The community believes EA has no incentive to change, and people who buy player packs are also to blame.

EA FC 24 did introduce a selection of new features like playstyles that match particular players, new animations, and finally introduced women’s football into Ultimate Team. In the same UT mode, significant tweaks now let players improve the skills of each card and in some cases the ability to change card appearances.

Despite all these additions, it seems continuing bugs and overly clunky EA FC 24 gameplay overshadow gamers’ experiences with EA’s FIFA successor.

