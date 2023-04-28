How to complete Community TOTS Moments Ronaldo Araújo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first Community TOTS Moments quad-building cha SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team rewards players is a 92-rated Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

The TOTS promotion celebrates the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2022-2023 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The community can vote for who they think deserves a place in the TOTS earning a separate selection. Since this is a Moments SBC version, the card celebrates Araújo’s performance in the win against Atlético Madrid.

You’ll have to fulfill the solution for two different squads. The LaLiga segment asks for an 88-rated squad with at least one player from LaLiga, while the Top Form one must be an 89-rated squad and have no less than one TOTW (Inform) card or one TOTS player.

If you build these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from around 526,400 to 567,550 FUT coins across the available platforms. The SBC will expire after one week on April 5. You can use the time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, which means you’ll also receive a premium gold players pack and a rare electrum players pack after completing both squads aside from the TOTS Moments Araújo card.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Community TOTS Moments Ronaldo Araújo SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Community TOTS Moments Ronaldo Araújo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultiamte Team

LaLiga

GK: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

LB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

CB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

CB: 89-rated Fatansy Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg)

RB: 89-rated TOTS Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord)

LM: 90-rated TOTS Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ)

CM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

RM: 89-rated Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

CAM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

CAM: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

ST: 89-rated N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Top Form