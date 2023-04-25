How to complete Ligue 1 POTM Openda SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Loïs Openda was elected the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for March and received an 88-rated version in FIFA 23 through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Openda was selected out of players like Elye Wahi and Folarin Balogun as the best Ligue 1 player.

This POTM SBC requests two different segments to be built: Belgium and Ligue 1. The first one asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one Belgian player, while the second must be an 84-rated squad and have no less than one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Ligue 1.

Related: When is FIFA 23 Team of the Season coming out? Everything we know about FIFA 23 TOTS

You’ll end up spending between 68,700 and 68,900 FUT coins depending on which device you play FIFA 23 on and how many cards you buy. The price is low compared to other SBCs, but the value isn’t there for a 3-star skill moves and weak foot card.

After completing both squads, you’ll receive POTM Openda plus a premium mixed players pack and a small rare mixed players pack since each squad also rewards players with their own player pack.

The SBC will be available for one whole month, so players will have until May 25 to complete these segments. You can use this time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Related: When will the FIFA 23 Community TOTS release?

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Loïs Openda SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete POTM Openda SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Belgium

GK: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp FC)

82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp FC) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 82-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen)

82-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) RW: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ligue 1