When is FIFA 23 Team of the Season coming out? Everything we know about FIFA 23 TOTS

Longtime FIFA Ultimate Team players know what time it is whenever the end of the soccer season draws near. It’s time for the Team of the Season. The catch is that we know the FIFA 23 Team of the Season is definitely coming, yet we don’t know when exactly it will drop. Or do we? Turns out there’s more than enough evidence to predict when the FIFA 23 TOTS will be released.

Team of the Season is the FUT promo that contains some of the strongest cards in each FIFA game. It is, after all, a compilation of the best-performing players during the soccer season, and it is coming out at the tail end of the FUT campaign. Presenting anything less than top-quality cards this late into FIFA 23’s lifespan would be pointless.

There are usually several Teams of the Season being released during this promo event, and EA has confirmed this will remain the case this year too. Thanks to EA publishing the upcoming voting schedule, we know for sure there will be at least five separate Teams of the Season in FIFA 23: the Community TOTS, the Premier League TOTS, the La Liga TOTS, the Serie A TOTS, and the Bundesliga TOTS.

Voting began on April 10 with the Community TOTS and will continue until May 18, when the Serie A TOTS voting window will be closed. May 18 feels like way too long a wait to get FIFA 23 TOTS content rolling, so you’ll be happy to know that we won’t have to wait for nearly as much for the first FIFA 23 Team of the Season to drop.

When does FIFA 23 TOTS release?

The first FIFA 23 TOTS will come out before the end of April. We didn’t even have to use our galaxy-sized brain to figure this out. EA straight-up said the FIFA 23 Community TOTS is coming out in April.

We are still barely in the middle of the month, though, so there’s room for further detail. The last two weeks were occupied by the Trophy Titans event. Therefore, we will have a new promo the week after. Will this new promo be the FIFA 23 Team of the Season? We’d say yes.

Though there were a couple of single-week events recently, Trophy Titans fits the bill of a TOTS precursor all too well. Trophy Titans players are rated mostly in the mid-90s, which can’t be said for any of the recent events, and is a nice build-up to the undoubtedly strong Team of the Season cards. Titans are static cards, too, a rarity in FIFA 23. This also feels like a setup for TOTS to grab FUT players’ full attention.

Finally, we don’t see why EA would bait Team of the Season for two weeks when the Community TOTS voting is already done, and they have a full week to prepare the new content. Our bet is that the first FIFA 23 Team of the Season, the FIFA 23 Community TOTS, will be released on Friday, April 21.