FIFA fans get first details of game’s successor, EA Sports FC

The fact that EA Sports FC will replace FIFA as Electronic Arts’ soccer simulator series was the worst-kept secret in the gaming world. While most fans knew it was coming, we did not know anything more than the new series’ title. But today, EA has lifted the curtain a little and has given us the first details on EA Sports FC, FIFA’s successor.

What FIFA fans will be most excited to hear is that EA Sports FC will keep all of its integral licenses, with the obvious exception of the World Cup. All European and South American continental club championships will be retained by EA Sports FC. The same can be said of major local leagues like the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga, and the French Ligue 1.

EA will make sure the world knows that it has the full support of major soccer organizations. A massive promotional campaign for EA Sports FC will commence this coming weekend, with the shiny new EA Sports FC branding being displayed at over 100 matches across the globe.

Speaking of EA Sports FC branding, we finally know what the official logo looks like. Thus far, when speaking of EA Sports FC, everyone was using stand-in generics, but that’s all in the past. EA is showing an interesting fascination with triangles with its logo design, which it claims “is inspired by the iconic shape of triangles in football culture.” You can take a look at the official EA Sports FC logo below.

Image via EA

There’s not much else we know about EA Sports FC, even after it was publicly announced by its creator. According to EA, the next major point in the EA Sports FC promotion campaign will come sometime in July. Fans can likely anticipate that they’ll find out much more about the nature of the game then.