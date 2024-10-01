The 10 best FIFA and EA FC games of all time, ranked

FIFA may have rebranded to EA Sports FC, but it remains essentially the same series. Believe it or not, this franchise has had some pretty amazing highs, and we’d like to explore that side of it by ranking the best FIFA and EA FC games of all time.

Recommended Videos

10) FIFA 99

FIFA 99 oozes cool from its cover to its soundtrack. Image via EA

Can you include a game in your top 10 all-time list based on a single song? I sure can. Fatboy Slim’s iconic tune that greets FIFA 99 players whenever they launch the game is engraved in many 90’s kids’ brains. It marks the beginning of a series of iconic soundtracks that would define FIFA for the next several years. The soundtracks of older FIFA games were instrumental in defining the overall feel of each release, and this is where it started.

FIFA 99 stands on its own legs as a game too, with much improved graphics, a slightly expanded league roster, and uniquely, a European Super League concept where the best teams on the continent battle it out in a league format. We liked that idea more when FIFA 99 did it than the real-life version.

9) FIFA 96

FIFA 96 blew away returning FIFA 95 players with its graphical leap. Image via EA

FIFA 96 is arguably the most important game in the whole series outside of the first release that started it all. FIFA 96 is the originator of many things we’ve considered a given for multiple decades, like real-time 3D graphics, real player names, and the very first in-game commentary provided by the legendary John Motson. The jump from FIFA 95 to 96 is without question the most jaw dropping moment the series has produced since its inception. For that alone, FIFA 96 deserves its spot in this top 10 ranking.

8) FIFA 11

FIFA 11 was a little bare bones feature-wise, but compensated with rock solid gameplay. Image via EA

FIFA 11 marked the beginning of what a lot of people consider the last golden era in the series. I tend to agree: these last few games during the PS3/Xbox 360 era were all consistently superb. FIFA 11 was a particularly exciting release for PC players, who finally got a taste of the new engine that had been present in console releases since FIFA 08.

Unlike a lot of other entries, FIFA 11 isn’t here because of creative features, but purely off gameplay. This game had weight in its animations that made you feel every kick, tackle, and shot, all without the clunkiness plaguing the most recent games. We’ll also shout out the game’s color palette—grass looks as authentic, if not more so, than it does in modern entries.

7) FIFA 02

FIFA 02’s soundtrack is so legendary that it played over goal celebrations. Image via EA

What if we play soccer at a rave? We imagine that was the pitch meeting for FIFA 2002, as its soundtrack consists entirely of club bangers. There’s nothing quite like the menu vibe of this game, which captures the spirit of the time, both sonically and visually, perfectly. I would get genuinely excited choosing the teams for a basic kick-off game, as if I’d be teleported to a real-life 2002 Super Sunday clash.

FIFA 2002 was the culmination of the early 3D era that started with FIFA 96 and gradually improved across following releases. FIFA 2002 is the definitive retro experience from that period, thoroughly deserving its placement within the all-time FIFA greats.

6) FIFA 05

FIFA 06 introduced an entirely new free kick system the following year, thank the gods. Image via EA

FIFA 2005’s free kick system will forever remain the most busted, overpowered mechanic in any FIFA or EA FC game, or so we hope. Though sometimes annoying during online play, this works more in the game’s favor, as it’s something distinctive anyone who played it remembers it by. Outside of gimmicks, ‘05 continued on the realism path by implementing a detailed first touch system that made virtual soccer feel more real than ever before.

These were also times in which Career Mode was a major focus for EA, and this one distinctly challenged you by limiting the teams you can start your save with, making it harder to meet board expectations on higher difficulties. You could simulate matches live, being able to jump in at any point to save the day as if you were your club’s suber sub. FIFA 2005 wasn’t anywhere near the Football Manager series in terms of depth, but still made you feel like you were the manager.

5) FIFA 17

Ultimate Team wouldn’t be the same without FIFA 17’s innovations. Image via EA

FIFA 17 being the most recent entry on this top 10 list may paint us as haters of modern FIFA and EA FC games. This is sort of true; our EA FC 24 review speaks for itself. But in our defense, a huge portion of why FIFA 17 is here is its contributions to Ultimate Team—the pillar of EA FC today.

FIFA 17 introduced two iconic FUT features, one universally beloved and one universally breeding angst and despair. Squad Building Challenges made their debut in FIFA 17, were easier to complete and gave better rewards relative to today. The other innovation was the Champions Weekend League, which to its credit added much needed gameplay variety to FUT, even if it did increase the risk of a broken controller significantly.

Gameplay isn’t exactly at the standard of the best in the series, but the most important foundations—no reliable way to break the meta, no persistent glitches, fluid animations, and half-decent AI, are all there. We’re not fans of The Journey at all, but even that mess can’t diminish FIFA 17’s significance in the context of what this franchise is today.

4) FIFA 03

We wonder if European clubs adopted the Super League concept after playing FIFA 03. Image via EA

FIFA 2003 drastically changed its predecessors’ aesthetics, dropping the arcadey style for a more grounded approach. Both games made our list, so we don’t mind either way. The one notable exception is the ability to send goalkeepers flying in the air with a rough tackle without even receiving a yellow card. It’s ridiculous and would be rioted over today, but those were different times when fun was still allowed in AAA video games.

FIFA 2003 also brought back the super league concept in a more refined format. The more widespread licensing allowed EA to customize the experience at each of the 18 teams’ stadiums, making the FIFA 2003 Club Championship the best super league experience we’ll likely ever get.

3) FIFA 12

A game can be great even with Jack Wilshere on its cover. Image via EA

FIFA 12 took the already solid gameplay of FIFA 11, improved upon it massively, and revamped everything else. It was back-to-back major jumps for PC players who’d finally play the same version of FIFA as their console peers, as FIFA 11 was built upon the console release of FIFA 10.

The Impact Engine was the main gameplay selling point, introducing more realistic collisions on and off the ball. Ultimate Team was available at launch for the first time and is surprisingly close to what we know and love to hate today, besides the UI. Career Mode was also properly addressed for the last time with the introduction of detailed scouting and youth academy systems, as well as career statistics for your manager—a simple yet highly demanded feature.

The overall package of FIFA 12 was well balanced all around and could entertain every kind of player, which is why it is among the most well received titles in this three decades old franchise.

2) FIFA 07

FIFA 07 was the second of four games to feature Rooney and Ronaldinho on the cover. Image via EA

FIFA 07 was the peak of the pre-Ultimate Team era. It matched realistic animations and engaging gameplay with arguably the best Career Mode setup the series has produced. You could customize your staff, bring in sponsors, increase your stadium capacity, bring in youth players from the academy, and see your players’ potential development for the next five years. There were simulated player and media interactions that could alter team chemistry, fan support, or your job security. We don’t have some of these features today, that’s how creative FIFA 07 was.

A more subjective but still valid point is that this game coincided with a very nostalgic period in soccer, with immensely popular legends like Ronaldinho and Henry still playing at Barcelona and Arsenal, and newer ones like Messi and Ronaldo just making their breakthrough. Playing FIFA 07 is a teleport to that time. To top it all off, playing the game itself felt like bliss back in 2006—and still does nearly two decades later. If you want to see how FIFA looked before opening packs was the main attraction, look no further.

1) FIFA 14

The greatest FIFA game deserved the greatest player to grace its front. Image via EA

FIFA 14 is the final entry in the golden era that began with FIFA 11. The next-gen console versions enjoyed yet another engine jump that for whatever reason would peak in its introductory game. FIFA 14’s gameplay isn’t too dissimilar to that of the previous three entries, yet it feels more refined in its execution. Animations are realistic and grounded, bugs and glitches are at an all-time low, the AI isn’t as brain dead as usual—all stuff that makes you want to play one more match.

FIFA 14 is a pivotal game in Ultimate Team’s history, too. It introduced what we now know as Icons, called Legends back then, as Xbox One exclusive content. It was the first major addition to the initial FUT formula, clearly showing where EA’s attention was shifting. We can’t let what followed affect our assessment of this particular game, though, and for what it was and still is, FIFA 14 deserves the title of best FIFA game of all time.

You’d be surprised how much the best games in the series coincide with the best ever FIFA and EA FC covers. It seems that when EA is inspired, that inspiration translates to every bit of the overall package. Let’s hope they’ll feel inspired again soon, before we celebrate a decade since the release of the most recent entry on this top 10.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy