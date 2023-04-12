Ultimate FIFA 23 Community TOTS guide: All FUT 23 Community TOTS nominees and how to vote for FIFA 23 Team of the Season

Gather around, FIFA 23 players, it’s time to vote. The FIFA 23 Team of the Season campaign is officially underway. The Community TOTS voting is active, all the nominees are set. There’s plenty more yet to come, and we can’t be any more excited for it all.
FIFA 23 had one of the more unique FUT promo event schedules we’d seen. Due to the Qatar World Cup taking place in December, EA had to adapt and many traditional FUT campaigns were either shortened or skipped entirely. One promo that was never going to be affected by this is Team of the Season. TOTS is where the best FUT content is stashed every year. We expect nothing less now, so let’s get voting!
What is TOTS in FIFA 23?
TOTS stands for Team of the Season and is a FUT promo event that occurs at the tail end of the season. Over the course of the TOTS campaign, EA will release teams containing the best players from each major FIFA 23 league. These special Team of the Season cards are usually the strongest single event content we get each year, and the best part is, fans get to play a role in player selection.
How does voting for FIFA 23 TOTS work?
The fan voting for FIFA 23 TOTS will cover several weeks during April and May. Each separate Team of the Season will have its own voting window that will close before the next voting begins. The first FIFA 23 Team of the Season that fans can vote on is the Community TOTS.
Related: The ultimate FUT Birthday Swaps tracker: How to get all FUT Birthday Swap Tokens
How to vote for FIFA 23 Community TOTS
To vote for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS, you must go to the official FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season voting page. Once there, you will see a virtual pitch in the middle of the screen and a bunch of player cards underneath it. To vote for a player, you must drag and drop their card to an eligible position on the virtual pitch. Once you have filled all 11 positions, you may submit your vote.
The formation of your Community TOTS voting ballot is 4-3-3 and it cannot be changed. Therefore, for your ballot to be accepted, you must select a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. EA has preemptively divided players into these four sections to make the voting process even easier.
Voting for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS ends on April 13.
All player nominees for FIFA 23 Community TOTS
There are exactly 100 players to pick from for the Community Team of the Season. They are not spread out equally, with midfielders taking up nearly half of the total space. The exact numbers per positions are:
- Seven goalkeepers
- 24 defenders
- 41 midfielders
- 28 attackers
The full list of FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season nominees can be found below.
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Goalkeeper nominees
- David De Gea – Manchester United/Spain
- Yann Sommer – Bayern München/Switzerland
- Alban Lafont – Nantes/France
- Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb/Croatia
- Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli/Italy
- Rodrigo Rey – River Plate/Argentina
- Harry Lewis – Bradford City/England
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Defender nominees
- Danilo – Juventus/Brazil
- Andrew Robertson – Liverpool/Scotland
- James Tavernier – Glasgow Rangers/England
- Nuno Santos – Sporting CP/Portugal
- Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord Rotterdam/Netherlands
- Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia Mönchengladbach/Algeria
- José Gayá – Valencia/Spain
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica/Argentina
- Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor/Spain
- Kim Min-Jae – Napoli/South Korea
- Nathan Aké – Manchester City/Netherlands
- Andrei Girotto – Nantes/Brazil
- Christopher Trimmel – Union Berlin/Germany
- Axel Disasi – Monaco/France
- Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina/Argentina
- Stefan Bell – Mainz/Germany
- Jonathan Gradit – Lens/France
- Oumar Solet – Red Bull Salzburg/France
- Milan van Ewijk – Heerenveen/Netherlands
- Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal
- Maxim De Cujper – Westerlo/Belgium
- Leif Davis – Ipswich Town/England
- Kylian Kaïboué – Bastia/France
- Robin Fellhauer – Elversberg/Germany
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Midfielder nominees
- Daniel Parejo – Villarreal/Spain
- Kingsley Coman – Bayern München/France
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal
- Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr/Brazil
- Declan Rice – West Ham United/England
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli/Poland
- Yannick Gerhardt – Wolfsburg/Germany
- Ricardo Horta – Sporting Braga/Portugal
- Ismaël Bennacer – Milan/Algeria
- Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal/Nigeria
- Otávio – Porto/Portugal
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter/Turkey
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims/Japan
- Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad/Spain
- Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United/Australia
- Khéphren Thuram – Nice/France
- Lee Jae Sung – Mainz/South Korea
- Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv/Ukraine
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray/Turkey
- Enzo Le Fée – Lorient/France
- Josué – Legia Warszawa/Portugal
- Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders/Uruguay
- Johannes Veerman – PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands
- Isi – Rayo Vallecano/Spain
- Ritsu Doan – Freiburg/Japan
- Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş/Portugal
- Josh Brownhill – Burnley/England
- Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain/Morocco
- Myrto Uzuni – Granada/Albania
- Joelinton – Newcastle United/Brazil
- Viktor Claesson – FC Copenhagen/Sweden
- Sin Jin-Ho – Pohang Steelers/South Korea
- Mike Trésor – Genk/Belgium
- Reo Hatate – Glasgow Celtic/Japan
- Max Meyer – Luzern/Germany
- Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion/Ecuador
- Hugo Vetlesen – Bodø/Glimt/Norway
- Simon Gustafson – Häcken/Sweden
- Jan Niklas Beste – Heidenheim/Germany
- Mads Bidstrup – Nordsjælland/Denmark
- Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo/Spain
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Forward nominees
- Dušan Tadić – Ajax Amsterdam/Serbia
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid/Brazil
- Levi Garcia – AEK Athens/Trinidad and Tobago
- Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica/Portugal
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal/Brazil
- Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese/Spain
- Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari/Perú
- Terem Moffi – Nice/Nigeria
- Álvaro Morata – Atlético Madrid/Spain
- Haji Wright – Antalyaspor/United States
- Aitor – Panathinaikos Athens/Spain
- Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille/Chile
- Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien/Austria
- Breel Embolo – Monaco/Switzerland
- Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns/Brazil
- Diogo Jota – Glasgow Celtic/Portugal
- Sheraldo Becker – Union Berlin/Suriname
- Vedat Muriqi – Mallorca/Kosovo
- Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City/India
- Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew/Colombia
- Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys Bern/Cameroon
- Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo/France
- Adama Traoré – Ferencváros/Mali
- Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Prague/Czech Republic
- Peter Shalulile – Mamelody Sundowns/Namibia
- João Pedro – Watford/Brazil
- Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers/Republic of Ireland
- Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța/Romania
Though your voting ballot will only contain 11 players, we expect the total number of FIFA 23 Community TOTS players to be closer to 15. Nevertheless, the vast majority of nominees will not make it to the final selection. If you want your favorites to have a better chance at making the cut, make sure to cast a vote before April 13.