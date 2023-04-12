Ultimate FIFA 23 Community TOTS guide: All FUT 23 Community TOTS nominees and how to vote for FIFA 23 Team of the Season

Gather around, FIFA 23 players, it’s time to vote. The FIFA 23 Team of the Season campaign is officially underway. The Community TOTS voting is active, all the nominees are set. There’s plenty more yet to come, and we can’t be any more excited for it all.

FIFA 23 had one of the more unique FUT promo event schedules we’d seen. Due to the Qatar World Cup taking place in December, EA had to adapt and many traditional FUT campaigns were either shortened or skipped entirely. One promo that was never going to be affected by this is Team of the Season. TOTS is where the best FUT content is stashed every year. We expect nothing less now, so let’s get voting!

What is TOTS in FIFA 23?

TOTS stands for Team of the Season and is a FUT promo event that occurs at the tail end of the season. Over the course of the TOTS campaign, EA will release teams containing the best players from each major FIFA 23 league. These special Team of the Season cards are usually the strongest single event content we get each year, and the best part is, fans get to play a role in player selection.

How does voting for FIFA 23 TOTS work?

The fan voting for FIFA 23 TOTS will cover several weeks during April and May. Each separate Team of the Season will have its own voting window that will close before the next voting begins. The first FIFA 23 Team of the Season that fans can vote on is the Community TOTS.

How to vote for FIFA 23 Community TOTS

To vote for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS, you must go to the official FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season voting page. Once there, you will see a virtual pitch in the middle of the screen and a bunch of player cards underneath it. To vote for a player, you must drag and drop their card to an eligible position on the virtual pitch. Once you have filled all 11 positions, you may submit your vote.

The formation of your Community TOTS voting ballot is 4-3-3 and it cannot be changed. Therefore, for your ballot to be accepted, you must select a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. EA has preemptively divided players into these four sections to make the voting process even easier.

Voting for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS ends on April 13.

All player nominees for FIFA 23 Community TOTS

There are exactly 100 players to pick from for the Community Team of the Season. They are not spread out equally, with midfielders taking up nearly half of the total space. The exact numbers per positions are:

Seven goalkeepers

24 defenders

41 midfielders

28 attackers

The full list of FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season nominees can be found below.

FIFA 23 Community TOTS Goalkeeper nominees

David De Gea – Manchester United/Spain

Yann Sommer – Bayern München/Switzerland

Alban Lafont – Nantes/France

Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb/Croatia

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli/Italy

Rodrigo Rey – River Plate/Argentina

Harry Lewis – Bradford City/England

FIFA 23 Community TOTS Defender nominees

Danilo – Juventus/Brazil

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool/Scotland

James Tavernier – Glasgow Rangers/England

Nuno Santos – Sporting CP/Portugal

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord Rotterdam/Netherlands

Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia Mönchengladbach/Algeria

José Gayá – Valencia/Spain

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica/Argentina

Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor/Spain

Kim Min-Jae – Napoli/South Korea

Nathan Aké – Manchester City/Netherlands

Andrei Girotto – Nantes/Brazil

Christopher Trimmel – Union Berlin/Germany

Axel Disasi – Monaco/France

Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina/Argentina

Stefan Bell – Mainz/Germany

Jonathan Gradit – Lens/France

Oumar Solet – Red Bull Salzburg/France

Milan van Ewijk – Heerenveen/Netherlands

Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal

Maxim De Cujper – Westerlo/Belgium

Leif Davis – Ipswich Town/England

Kylian Kaïboué – Bastia/France

Robin Fellhauer – Elversberg/Germany

FIFA 23 Community TOTS Midfielder nominees

Daniel Parejo – Villarreal/Spain

Kingsley Coman – Bayern München/France

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr/Brazil

Declan Rice – West Ham United/England

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli/Poland

Yannick Gerhardt – Wolfsburg/Germany

Ricardo Horta – Sporting Braga/Portugal

Ismaël Bennacer – Milan/Algeria

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal/Nigeria

Otávio – Porto/Portugal

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter/Turkey

Junya Ito – Stade de Reims/Japan

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad/Spain

Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United/Australia

Khéphren Thuram – Nice/France

Lee Jae Sung – Mainz/South Korea

Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv/Ukraine

Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray/Turkey

Enzo Le Fée – Lorient/France

Josué – Legia Warszawa/Portugal

Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders/Uruguay

Johannes Veerman – PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands

Isi – Rayo Vallecano/Spain

Ritsu Doan – Freiburg/Japan

Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş/Portugal

Josh Brownhill – Burnley/England

Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain/Morocco

Myrto Uzuni – Granada/Albania

Joelinton – Newcastle United/Brazil

Viktor Claesson – FC Copenhagen/Sweden

Sin Jin-Ho – Pohang Steelers/South Korea

Mike Trésor – Genk/Belgium

Reo Hatate – Glasgow Celtic/Japan

Max Meyer – Luzern/Germany

Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion/Ecuador

Hugo Vetlesen – Bodø/Glimt/Norway

Simon Gustafson – Häcken/Sweden

Jan Niklas Beste – Heidenheim/Germany

Mads Bidstrup – Nordsjælland/Denmark

Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo/Spain

FIFA 23 Community TOTS Forward nominees

Dušan Tadić – Ajax Amsterdam/Serbia

Rodrygo – Real Madrid/Brazil

Levi Garcia – AEK Athens/Trinidad and Tobago

Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica/Portugal

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal/Brazil

Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese/Spain

Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari/Perú

Terem Moffi – Nice/Nigeria

Álvaro Morata – Atlético Madrid/Spain

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor/United States

Aitor – Panathinaikos Athens/Spain

Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille/Chile

Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien/Austria

Breel Embolo – Monaco/Switzerland

Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns/Brazil

Diogo Jota – Glasgow Celtic/Portugal

Sheraldo Becker – Union Berlin/Suriname

Vedat Muriqi – Mallorca/Kosovo

Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City/India

Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew/Colombia

Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys Bern/Cameroon

Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo/France

Adama Traoré – Ferencváros/Mali

Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Prague/Czech Republic

Peter Shalulile – Mamelody Sundowns/Namibia

João Pedro – Watford/Brazil

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers/Republic of Ireland

Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța/Romania

Though your voting ballot will only contain 11 players, we expect the total number of FIFA 23 Community TOTS players to be closer to 15. Nevertheless, the vast majority of nominees will not make it to the final selection. If you want your favorites to have a better chance at making the cut, make sure to cast a vote before April 13.