The ultimate FUT Birthday Swaps tracker: How to get all FUT Birthday Swap Tokens

Another FIFA 23 Ultimate Team event, another Swaps campaign. FUT Birthday’s official Team One release was preceded by the launch of the first FUT Birthday Swap Tokens. We’ll explain how FUT Birthday Swaps works and how to acquire all Swap Tokens in this guide.

EA has really gone hard on the Swaps concept in FIFA 23. The idea was first tested in FIFA 22, and the positive fan reaction quickly convinced the developers that it is a winning formula. Swaps were put in action as far back as the World Cup and were later implemented during the Winter Wildcards and the Future Stars promo events. The latest such event, FUT Birthday, is ready to join the Swaps parade with a series of Swap Tokens of its own.

What FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Tokens are and how to use them in FUT

The Swaps concept is becoming eerily familiar to Ultimate Team players. The goal is to obtain as many FUT Birthday Swap Tokens as you can, and then trade these Tokens in for a prize, usually in the form of a high OVR player or some combination of packs. Swap Tokens are tucked away behind various obstacles, including SBCs, Objectives, and buying packs.

There will be a total of 30 FUT Birthday Swap Tokens obtainable in FIFA 23, and each one will bring you closer to your coveted prize. The FUT Birthday Swaps campaign concludes on April 7. Until then, we’ll make sure you don’t miss a single piece of content.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 1: Sævar Magnússon

As per Swaps tradition, the first FUT Birthday Swap Token is essentially granted for free. As soon as you log into your FUT account, as long as you do so before April 7, you will be given the Mágnuasson Token.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swaps Token No. 2: Emeka Oduah

The Oduah Token is a very early pack exclusive. This token is part of the package for buying and opening the New Year Review Foundations pack. This purchase will cost you a hefty 90,000 coins, but if you want to collect all the FUT Birthday Swaps loot, you’ll have to make this sacrifice.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 3: Anosike Ementa

The Ementa Token is the first that’s obtained by solving one of the many cheap, interesting Squad Building Challenges that are part of Swaps. These usually come with a lot of requirements, all of which are easy to match. To get the Ementa Swaps Token, you need to solve the FGS Challenge 10 SBC, which demands the following squad:

Players from max. four different leagues

Players from max. five different nations

Max. three players from the same club

Min. six Gold players

Min. three Rare players

Min. 26 Chemistry

Price: approx. 4,300 coins

FGS Challenge 10 expires on March 27.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 4: Albert Hofman

Albert Hofman is the first Objectives player. The Hofman Swap Token is obtainable by completing the following First Owner Fiesta Objective: Win a match in the Live FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven game mode.

The specifics of this mode limit you to only using players that have only been owned by you, meaning they weren’t bought on the market. We’re sure you got enough to win one match, but you must do so by March 28 if you want that to bag you a FUT Birthday Swap Token.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 5: Liam Gibbs

The Liam Gibbs Swap Token also requires the completion of Objectives, this time in the Silver Lounge. As part of the Lukas Podolski Silver Stars Objectives, you can get the Gibbs Token by winning three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode.

The Silver Lounge is an exclusive club that only permits the usage of Silver players, hence the name of the mode. It’s a fun little exercise that can add a FUT Birthday Swap Token to your inventory if you win three matches by March 29.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 6: Marc Aguado

Sometimes, FUT Birthday Swap Tokens are not given their own SBCs, but are hidden in one of the many Marquee Matchups. Such is the case with the Aguado Token, which you will receive as a reward for completing the Denmark vs. Finland Marquee Matchups SBC. Here’s the team you need to submit:

Min. one player from either Denmark or Finland

Players from min. four different clubs

Min. three players from the same nation

Min. 73 OVR squad rating

Min. 14 chemistry

Price: approx. 4,000 coins

You must complete this SBC by March 30 to receive the Token.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 7: Sunusi Ibrahim

The Ibrahim Token is one you’ll have to work for. The Objectives so far have been quite lenient, but that’s not the case here. The Sunusi Ibrahim Swap Token can be acquired via the FUT Birthday Objective Player challenges that have FUT Birthday Joselu as their grandest prize.

You’ll have to do a lot more for Joselu, but getting Ibrahim requires some sweat as well. You must score at least two goals per match in four separate Division Rivals or Squad Battles matches on minimum semi-pro difficulty. You are on a timer too, because the Token will be gone by the end of March 31.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 8: Samuel Silvera

The FUT Birthday Party Objectives were released simultaneously with FUT Birthday Team 1, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, they contain a FUT Birthday Swap Token. To keep your collection at 100 percent, you must score four Finesse goals in Division Rivals or Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty. Your efforts will be rewarded with the Silvera Token. This FUT Birthday Token is obtainable until the end of the campaign on April 7.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 9: Jan Jurčec

After the elaborate schemes needed to secure some of the previous Tokens, Jan Jurčec’s requirements come as a huge relief. To get the Jurčec Swap Token, you must complete the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC four times.

This SBC has just one demand, which is more of a plea really. You must submit one Bronze player to do the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC. Doing so four times will cost you about 800 coins, which is arguably the best balance between cheap and easy we’ve ever seen in any Swaps program. You even get FUT Birthday Marquinhos on loan for five matches, free of additional charge.

The best thing is that it lasts in more than one way. The Jan Jurčec Token can be obtained this way until April 7 and there are more of those easy-to-grab Tokens to come.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 10: Damian Isac

Everything we said about Jurčec applies for the Damian Isac Token. The only difference is that instead of four times, you must do the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC seven times, and instead of Marquinhos, you’ll get FUT Birthday Icon George Best on loan for the same amount of matches.

The slight increase in price is not nearly enough to stain our appreciation of the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC, and we’re not done with it.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 11: Jack McGlynn

The third and sadly final Swap Token earned through completing the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC is that of Jack McGlynn. This time, you need to go all the way up to 10 completions to snatch the McGlynn Token. You also receive a five-match loan of FUT Birthday Icon Ferenc Puskás.

All three tokens obtainable via the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC expire on April 7.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 12: Lasse Günther

All good things must come to an end. It was easy and cheap for three straight tokens, but now it’s time to pay up. The only way to get the Günther Swap Token is to purchase the FUT Celebration pack for 85,000 coins and open it by March 31. With a bit of luck, this might not be the worst deal out there, but it will definitely leave a sour taste on the back of the bliss that is the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC.

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Token No. 13: Falah Waleed

The 13th FUT Birthday Swap Token has its own Squad Building Challenge, as the Falah Waleed Token is rewarded for solving the FUT 15 SBC. Here’s the squad you need to submit:

10 players required

All players must be from different leagues

Min. three players from the same nation

Min. 50 OVR squad rating

Min. 14 chemistry

The FUT 15 SBC must be completed by March 31 in order to receive the Waleed Swap Token.

