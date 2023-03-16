Ultimate FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT and Fantasy FUT Hero upgrades tracker

Dynamic items are all the fashion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team currently. Road to the Final items are awaiting upgrades as we speak, but that didn’t stop EA from doubling down on the concept with yet another dynamic FUT campaign.

Fantasy FUT and Fantasy FUT Heroes are the newest addition to the dynamic Ultimate Team family, and they’re promising to be the most impressive yet.

Fantasy FUT is being built up as the most impactful FIFA 23 FUT promo so far. In a season where single-week campaigns were more prevalent than ever before due to the odd real-life schedule to accommodate the midwinter World Cup, Fantasy FUT is blazing its own trail with two weeks of nothing but build-up.

The first Fantasy FUT team was released on March 3, and the second followed a week later, on March 10, but the upgrade window does not open until March 17. Even events that spawn two major content releases usually die down right after the second release, but the delayed upgrades are still keeping Fantasy FUT in the spotlight two full weeks after it first launched.

March 17 is also the deadline for completing any Fantasy FUT or Fantasy FUT Hero SBCs. EA is giving all cards an equal playing field and all players more than enough time to decide whether these Squad Building Challenges are worth it. We chimed in with an evaluation of two such SBCs, Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay and Fantasy FUT Marcel Sabitzer, which you could use for reference in case of uncertainty.

EA overloaded the market with Fantasy FUT content over the previous 14 days. The two teams released carried the majority of the weight, sharing a total of 38 players between them. Those include 22 regular Fantasy FUT players and 16 Fantasy FUT Heroes. While only three more Heroes were added as side content, EA went all-in on the regular Fantasy players. No less than 15 new Fantasy FUT players were given either SBCs or Objectives, nearly matching the number of items in the two major releases.

Combined together, teams one and two, the additional SBCs and Objectives, make for a grand total of 56 items–37 Fantasy FUT players and 19 Fantasy FUT Heroes. With those types of numbers, Fantasy FUT easily beats out any other FIFA 23 campaign on sheer volume.

The best thing about it is quantity doesn’t come at the expense of quality, and it’s all thanks to the potential upgrades.

Base Fantasy FUT cards aren’t terrible. The lowest OVR you’ll find is 85. The amount rises to 88 for Heroes. So even if these cards were left at that, they wouldn’t be outright bad. However, FIFA 23 players are looking for something more than just good cards this late. They want greatness, and thanks to the Fantasy FUT upgrade path, they just might get it.

Upgrades for active Fantasy FUT players and Fantasy FUT Heroes differ due to the nature of the upgrade requirements. Half of these requirements are team-based, and the other half is linked to the player’s own performance, which naturally creates a bit of a hurdle for Heroes who retired from professional football years ago. This is compensated by higher base stats for Heroes, so neither Fantasy version is clearly better.

How do Fantasy FUT upgrades work?

A Fantasy FUT player will receive a +1 upgrade for each of the following conditions that are met:

Make three appearances in the club’s next six league matches

Record two goals and/or assists in the club’s next six league matches (midfielders and forwards only)

Record two clean sheets in the club’s next six league matches (goalkeepers and defenders only)

Club wins one out of its next six league matches

Club goes undefeated in its next six league matches

How do Fantasy FUT Hero upgrades work?

A Fantasy FUT Hero will receive a +1 upgrade for each of the following conditions that are met:

Club wins one out of its next six league matches

Club goes undefeated in its next six league matches

Any upgrades will be applied within FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as soon as a condition is met.

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT player upgrades tracker

CF: Alexis Sánchez – 90 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

CB: Rúben Días – 90 OVR (Manchester City)

LW: Eden Hazard – 90 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Alexander Isak – 89 OVR (Newcastle United)

CF: Memphis Depay – 89 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

LM: Saïd Benrahma – 89 OVR (West Ham United)

CM: Marcos Llorente – 89 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

CB: Milan Škriniar – 89 OVR (Inter Milan)

CB: William Saliba – 89 OVR (Arsenal)

CF: Diogo Jota – 89 OVR (Liverpool)

CDM: Fernando Reges – 88 OVR (Sevilla)

CB: Samuel Umtiti – 88 OVR (Lecce)

CM: Fabián – 88 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Sergi Darder – 88 OVR (Espanyol)

CM: Marcel Sabitzer – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

CDM: Ismaël Bennacer – 88 OVR (AC Milan)

CB: Dayot Upamecano – 88 OVR (Bayern München)

LWB: Angelinho – 87 OVR (Hoffenheim)

LM: Amine Gouiri – 87 OVR (Stade Rennais)

CAM: Dele Alli – 87 OVR (Bešistaš)

RB: Oscar De Marcos – 87 OVR (Athletic Club de Bilbao)

LM: Kaoru Mitoma – 87 OVR (Brighton and Hove Albion)

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico – 87 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

CM: Riqui Puig – 87 OVR (Los Angeles Galaxy)

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 87 OVR (RasenBallsport Leipzig)

LM: Angel Gomes – 87 OVR (Lille)

RWB: Christopher Trimmel – 86 OVR (Union Berlin)

LM: Amath Ndiaye – 86 OVR (Mallorca)

RB: Nick Lima – 86 OVR (Austin FC)

CM: Emre Can – 86 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Ömer Toprak – 86 OVR (Antalyaspor)

CB: Juan Foyth – 86 OVR (Villarreal)

RM: Patrick Wimmer – 86 OVR (Wolfsburg)

LM: Milot Rashica – 86 OVR (Galatasaray)

CB: Kamal Miller – 85 OVR (Montreal Impact)

RM: Armand Laurienté – 85 OVR (Sassuolo)

ST: Christian Benteke – 85 OVR (D.C. United)

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Hero upgrades tracker

ST: David Ginola – 91 OVR (Newcastle United)

CAM: Abedi Pelé – 91 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

ST: Jean-Pierre Papin – 91 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

ST: Fernando Morientes – 91 OVR (Real Madrid)

LW: Harry Kewell – 90 OVR (Leeds United)

CB: Rafael Márques – 90 OVR (New York Red Bulls)

CAM: Jay-Jay Okocha – 90 OVR (Fenerbahçe)

ST: Mario Gomez – 90 OVR (Stuttgart)

ST: Mario Gomez – 90 OVR (Fiorentina)

LB: Joan Capdevila – 89 OVR (Villarreal)

ST: Sami Al-Jaber – 89 OVR (Al-Hilal)

CAM: Dirk Kuyt – 89 OVR (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

ST: Antonio Di Natale – 89 OVR (Udinese)

RW: Saeed Al-Owairan – 89 OVR (Al-Shabab)

CAM: Lars Ricken – 88 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Iván Ramiro Córdoba – 88 OVR (Inter Milan)

CB: Ledley King – 88 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

ST: Peter Crouch – 88 OVR (Liverpool)

CM: Park Ji-Sung – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

Fantasy FUT and Fantasy FUT Hero items can earn upgrades only during the next six league matches of their assigned club, beginning March 17. If a condition is met outside that time span or in non-league matches, no upgrade will be applied.