The ultimate FIFA 23 Champions League and Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) upgrades tracker

The beginning of the UEFA Champions League knockout stages is always a celebratory occasion for FIFA Ultimate Team. Why? Because the Road to the Final FUT tradition is going strong year after year. RTTF items are the strongest dynamic items in the game due to their late-season schedule of release, so being up to speed with potential updates is more crucial than with any other promo event.

The FIFA 23 Road to the Final campaign began with a surprising early reveal of three participating soccer players: Roberto Firmino, David Alaba, and Donyell Malen. Our coverage of the RTTF campaign began with analysis of these three cards and which one you should choose if given the opportunity.

A day later followed the release of the full UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Road to the Final roster. Each tournament has nine representatives in this FIFA 23 campaign, with Roberto Firmino (91 OVR) and Gabriel Martinelli (90 OVR) leading the way for the UCL and UEL, respectively.

As both tournaments are in full swing already and upgrades are beginning to brew, there’s no better time for a FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) tracker. Here, you can follow all Champions League and Europa League results, every advancing team, and every potential, realized, or folded upgrade for the duration of the FIFA 23 RTTF campaign.

How do RTTF items work in FIFA 23 FUT?

UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) players are dynamic items in FIFA 23 FUT. RTTF cards have a starting OVR rating, which could then receive an upgrade under one condition: the RTTF player’s club advancing to the next stage of its respective European club competition.

One detail that’s important for understanding Road to the Final upgrades is that the player that is being upgraded does not have to take part in his club’s matches. An RTTF player can play zero minutes in the knockout stages, but if his team wins the competition, he will receive all of the allocated upgrades.

Below, you can see the starting OVR ratings of all 18 FIFA 23 Road to the Final players.

FIFA 23 Champions League RTTF upgrades tracker

CF: Roberto Firmino – 91 OVR (Liverpool)

CM: Leon Goretzka – 90 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: David Alaba – 89 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Nicoló Barella – 89 OVR (Inter)

RW: Lucas Moura – 88 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

ST: Donyell Malen – 87 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Wesley Fofana – 87 OVR (Chelsea)

CF: Giacomo Raspadori – 86 OVR (Napoli)

LB: Nuno Mendes – 86 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

FIFA 23 Europa League RTTF upgrades tracker

LM: Gabriel Martinelli – 90 OVR (Arsenal)

ST: Anthony Martial – 89 OVR (Manchester United)

LW: Ferran Torres – 88 OVR (Barcelona)

LW: Federico Chiesa – 88 OVR (Juventus)

RM: Moussa Diaby – 88 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

ST: Kevin Volland – 87 OVR (Monaco)

LW: Erik Lamela – 86 OVR (Sevilla)

LB: Juan Miranda – 86 OVR (Real Betis)

RB: Youcef Atal – 87 OVR (Nice)

FIFA 23 RTTF player upgrades are inherently tied to real-life Champions League and Europa League results. You can track the progress of your players’ clubs in both competitions directly from within this RTTF tracker.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures and results

Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

RasenBallsport Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Inter vs. Porto

UEFA Europa League round of 16 fixtures and results

Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United

Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 Union Berlin

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Stade Rennais

Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Sporting CP 1-1 Midtjylland

Juventus 1-1 Nantes

AS Monaco 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Needless to say, all fixtures, results, and, most important of all, FIFA 23 RTTF player upgrades will be updated regularly in this tracker until the end of this long and grueling FUT promo event in May. The first upgrades can be expected as early as Friday, Feb. 24, the day after all of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinalists will be determined.