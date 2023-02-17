Premier League Brazilians shine in FIFA 23’s Road to the Final FUT promo

The return of the Champions League is bringing with it the latest FIFA 23 FUT promo event, Road to the Final. We already had a small taste of the new content via an early reveal of three of the UCL cards, but now we’re receiving the full package of 18 RTTF items.

The UEFA Champions League Twitter page gave fans an early look at three upcoming FIFA 23 Road to the Final cards. The players on display were Roberto Firmino, David Alaba, and Donyell Malen. And it turns out, that tweet contained the best RTTF card of them all because the full release has none better than Firmino.

🎮 #UCL players now available in FUT23 as RTTF items – with live upgrades 👊

#UCLFUT | @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/ZS0eoxIWrd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 17, 2023

The Brazilian forward is listed at 91 OVR, one higher than compatriot Gabriel Martinelli and Bayern’s central midfielder Leon Goretzka. Martinelli is the best player on the Europa League side of the equation, so it’s fair to say that Brazilians, especially those playing in the Premier League, are well-represented in this FUT promo. If you’re not convinced yet, Spurs’ Lucas Moura is another strong UCL RTTF card.

FIFA 23 Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) all players’ ratings

CF: Roberto Firmino – 91 OVR (Liverpool)

CM: Leon Goretzka – 90 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: David Alaba – 89 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Nicoló Barella – 89 OVR (Inter)

RW: Lucas Moura – 88 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

ST: Donyell Malen – 87 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Wesley Fofana – 87 OVR (Chelsea)

CF: Giacomo Raspadori – 86 OVR (Napoli)

LB: Nuno Mendes – 86 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

FIFA 23 Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) all players’ ratings

LM: Gabriel Martinelli – 90 OVR (Arsenal)

ST: Anthony Martial – 89 OVR (Manchester United)

LW: Ferran Torres – 88 OVR (Barcelona)

LW: Federico Chiesa – 88 OVR (Juventus)

RM: Moussa Diaby – 88 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

ST: Kevin Volland – 87 OVR (Monaco)

LW: Erik Lamela – 86 OVR (Sevilla)

LB: Juan Miranda – 86 OVR (Real Betis)

RB: Youcef Atal – 87 OVR (Nice)

These FIFA 23 RTTF player ratings may not look too impressive at face value, but the key to their strength lies in team success. Road to the Final items are dynamic FUT cards, which means they could be upgraded in the future if they meet a certain condition. In this instance, that condition is progressing to the next round. Each time a player’s club advances, the player’s dynamic RTTF card will get an upgrade. This system could make the overall picture look much different by the month of May.