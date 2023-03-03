Is Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay a good SBC?

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team hasn’t been so lively in a while and it’s all thanks to the new Fantasy FUT promo event. EA has missed the mark with prior campaigns featuring dynamic items, including the currently active Road to the Final. Fantasy FUT is looking like it’s ready to break the bad streak with some enticing new cards.

Part of this new content is Atlético Madrid and Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay. He is given the mandatory Squad Building Challenge that’s supplementing the regular Team 1 release. They say you can tell how good a FUT promo is by its SBCs, and we’re about to find out just how good Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay is.

Is the Memphis Depay FUT Fantasy SBC any good?

In the current FIFA 23 market, Fantasy FUT Depay is a great value SBC. He has an 89 OVR base rating, 85+ in every major stat category besides defense, five-star skill moves, and is playing in La Liga, a top-two most popular league in FUT. Due to the dynamic nature of Fantasy FUT items, Depay can only get better. If we’re looking for downsides, the three-star weak foot is clearly it. While not ideal, it’s not enough to deter us from recommending that you complete the Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay SBC.

Doing so will cost you around 360,000 coins on console or 390,000 coins on PC. This is enough to validate our evaluation of the Wout Weghorst vs. Harvey Elliot Showdown SBCs and to give some perspective on what a better deal Depay is compared to the Premier League pair.

Weghorst and Elliot’s price is comparable to Depay’s, while their current ability and potential for upgrades are not. The one positive development for these SBCs is that their price fell with the release of Fantasy FUT, which is all you need to know on the matter.

How to complete the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC in FIFA 23

You have to submit three squads for the Fantasy FUT Depay SBC. The requirements for each one are shown below.

Team No. 1

Min. one player from the Netherlands

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 56,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 89,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 230,000 coins

If you meet the criteria displayed above, you will receive Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay as a reward. Here is what his stats look like:

Position: CF

Team: Atlético Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Netherlands

89 OVR

89 pace

88 shooting

88 passing

90 dribbling

35 defense

85 physicality

The Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT FIFA 23 SBC expires on March 17.