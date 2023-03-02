Wout Weghorst vs. Harvey Elliot FUT Showdown: Which FIFA 23 SBC is better?

FUT Showdown is expected to end this Friday and make way for a new FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign. EA is digging deep into the vault for what could well be the final Showdown matchup. There are few matches more anticipated than Liverpool vs. Manchester United, which is where the latest Showdown SBCs draw inspiration from.

EA’s pick of players for this FUT Showdown is Wout Weghorst of Manchester United and Harvey Elliot of Liverpool.

Both players are rated at 88 OVR and both are effectively given their first proper special cards in FIFA 23.

Weghorst was part of a prior promo event, but his Winter Wildcards item moved him away from his traditional position as a striker and back into central defense, which is why this new item could be considered the first for what you would typically expect from the big Dutchman.

As is usually the case with these SBCs, the Weghorst vs. Elliot FUT Showdown doesn’t come with an obvious winner. The base cards are rated the same, both are priced similarly, and there isn’t a clear favorite in the match itself. Remember, the player whose team wins the Liverpool vs. United derby will receive a +2 upgrade. They will both get a +1 in a draw. Rating these SBCs comes with a lot of factors, but we’re obliged to take on that task.

Wout Weghorst vs. Harvey Elliot FUT Showdown: Which SBC is better?

You shouldn’t complete the Weghorst SBC or the Elliot SBC if you value your FIFA 23 coins. We mentioned the multiple aspects of evaluating FUT Showdown content, but it takes a brief look at the prices of these Challenges to strike sense into any Liverpool or United fan.

Weghorst and Elliot cost exactly the same, around 370,000 coins on consoles and 390,000 on PC. You would also need to submit 33 players for one of these SBCs. There’s no justifying paying this much without a guarantee you’re getting a 90 OVR player. Even if that were the case, we’d still find it difficult to recommend either of these players over what you could get on the FUT Market with that amount of coins.

Our suggestion is to give the Weghorst vs. Elliot FIFA 23 Showdown and hard pass and enjoy a much more relaxed experience during the Liverpool vs. United derby.