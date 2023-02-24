Dani Ceballos vs. Nahuel Molina FIFA 23 FUT Showdown SBC: Who should you pick?

It’s the season of dynamic cards in FUT by the looks of it. Right after Road to the Final items were introduced in FIFA 23, EA is giving us more cards that rely on our ability to predict results and player upgrades.

The new FUT Showdown promo is hoping to outshine RTTF and win over FUT players’ hearts. It’s too early to judge whether or not it will succeed, but we can judge its first piece of content: Dani Ceballos vs. Nahuel Molina.

FUT Showdown is a one-of-a-kind FIFA 23 campaign for one reason: it doesn’t really have a major release. Whereas other campaigns usually drop a dozen or more items all at once, FUT Showdown is taking its time and gives us the content one at a time. The first bite of Showdown SBCs is coming straight from Madrid, Real’s Dani Ceballos vs. Atlético’s Nahuel Molina. Which player should you pick?

For starters, you don’t really have to pick any one player. FUT Showdown is generous enough that you can complete both Squad Building Challenges and guarantee that you’ll get an upgraded item. If you’re knee-deep in FIFA coins, then more power to you. Most of us want to maximize our investments, though, which in this case means guessing the winner of the Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid derby correctly.

Doing that will ensure that the Showdown SBC player you’ve chosen to acquire will then be given a +2 upgrade to his base stats. If you do the Ceballos SBC and Real wins, he gets the upgrade. The same thing happens if you get Molina and Atlético wins. In case of a draw, both are upgraded, but just by +1.

Who is better: FUT Showdown Dani Ceballos or FUT Showdown Nahuel Molina?

Nahuel Molina is the clear-cut winner of this tie. Ceballos is a decent all-around midfielder, but Molina has the potential to be one of the best La Liga full-backs in FIFA 23. The key word here is potential. The +2 upgrade would do wonders for the Argentinian right back’s stock, but will this upgrade ever come?

Real is the favorite in the Madrid derby. The defending champions are 10 points clear of their city rivals and are playing at home, advantages that should be enough for a positive result. This leaves both FUT Showdown SBCs in no man’s land. Ceballos isn’t that great even with a full upgrade, while Molina would be quite good with the upgrade but is unlikely to earn it.

Image via EA

That’s often the case with FUT Showdown SBCs. One could argue it’s part of their charm. Spending coins on subpar content isn’t as charming, so unless you’re willing to bet on Atlético winning, we’d advise on skipping the first FUT Showdown SBCs.