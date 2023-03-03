You'll have to build three squads to get this card.

Atlético de Madrid’s Memphis Depay got an 89-rated Fantasy version in FIFA 23 Ultimate and is the first player to be rewarded through a Fantasy squad-building challenge (SBC) following the first team release.

The Fantasy promo was released today and will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive a +1 overall upgrade.

The devs chose to make a general boost to Depay’s Passing (+6), Physical (+6), Pace (+6), Defending (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Shooting (+4) when comparing this new Fantasy version to his original 85-rated gold card.

You’ll need to turn in three different squads to complete this Fantasy SBC: Netherlands, LaLiga, and 87-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Netherlands 84-rated squad with at least one player from the Netherlands. Small rare mixed players pack LaLiga 85-rated squad that has no less than one player from LaLiga. Prime mixed players pack 87-rated Squad A squad with 87 points of rating minimum. Small rare gold players pack

The total for these three segments will cost you around 365,350 FUT coins on consoles and 396,600 FUT coins on PC. This SBC will expire after March 17, so you’ll have two weeks to use your fodder and craft cards to spend the least amount of FUT coins as possible in the available time.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Memphis Depay SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to complete Fantasy FUT Depay SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Netherlands

GK: 82-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan)

82-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) LB: 82-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) CB: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley)

86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley) CM: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CM: 82-rated Rafa Silva (SL Benfica)

82-rated Rafa Silva (SL Benfica) CM: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) LF: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) RF: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) ST: 86-rated TOTW Martin Braithwaite (RCD Espanyol)

LaLiga

GK: 86-rated TOTW Martin Braithwaite (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Martin Braithwaite (RCD Espanyol) LB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 86-rated TOTW Antonio Candreva (Salernitana)

86-rated TOTW Antonio Candreva (Salernitana) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) LM: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CAM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley)

86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley) ST: 86-rated TOTW Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

87-rated Squad