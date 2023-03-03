Fantasy FUT players, Fantasy FUT Heroes, and how they get upgrades in FIFA 23, explained

FIFA 23 has a new promo event in store that will keep FUT enthusiasts entertained for the rest of the season. This sounds like a grandiose endeavor, and it definitely is, but the new Fantasy FUT campaign is set up in such a way that it’s nearly impossible to remain indifferent toward it.

The secret to such longevity is that the items released in Fantasy FUT are dynamic, similar to the also active Road to the Final promo. Somehow, the new campaign opens even more opportunities for upgrades than RTTF, and we will explain every single way in which you can benefit in the coming weeks.

What are Fantasy FUT players in FIFA 23?

Fantasy FUT players will be given dynamic items that will get upgrades based on several conditions. Some of those are based on personal performances, others on team accomplishments. This is the outstanding difference between this promo and RTTF, which only offers upgrades for team success.

How do Fantasy FUT players get upgrades in FIFA 23?

Fantasy FUT players can get upgrades up to +4. Meeting any of the following conditions will result in an upgrade:

Make three appearances in the next six matches

Win one out of the next six matches

Record two goals and/or assists in the next six matches (midfielders and forwards only)

Record two clean sheets in the next six matches (goalkeepers and defenders only)

Go undefeated in the next six matches

Going undefeated in six matches will also add three new traits to the player’s Fantasy FUT item. It is a great reward for what is clearly the most difficult condition to meet.

Fantasy FUT does not limit itself to regular items. Heroes have been a headlining feature of FIFA 23 since before the game’s launch and they are making a return once more for the season’s final sprint.

What are Fantasy FUT Heroes in FIFA 23?

Fantasy FUT Heroes are retired players with dynamic items based on performances. This is an oxymoron if we’ve ever seen one, but EA has found a way to make it work. Fantasy FUT Heroes obviously can’t get upgrades through performances on the pitch, which is why their upgrade path is limited to team success only. Each Hero will be assigned to a former club of theirs to serve as a vehicle for Fantasy FUT upgrades.

How do Fantasy FUT Heroes get upgrades in FIFA 23?

Fantasy FUT Heroes get upgrades through the two team-related requirements:

Win one out of the net six matches

Go undefeated in the next six matches

The bonus of three new traits for an undefeated run is active for Heroes, too.

The match count begins on March 17, after all of the Fantasy FUT content has been released. Only domestic league matches count for upgrades.