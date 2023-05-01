This FIFA player scored 7000 goals in FUT with a mediocre striker

Have faith in your FIFA players and they will repay you with goals.

Persistence leads to success—at least in FIFA. Going along with the meta is the easy route for sure, but not everyone is keen to play with Kylian Mbappé and Jairzinho day in and day out. The FIFA player we’ll talk about today has done the exact opposite by playing the same mediocre striker again and again, a strategy that paid off with that one striker scoring 7,000 goals in FUT.

Playing games is usually associated with having fun. Sometimes the git gud side of the equation rears its head, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but we can’t help but smile at gamers who are simply having fun out there. This story’s hero is one of those smile-bringers.

On April 30, Reddit user RusherRO shared his amazing FIFA Ultimate Team record with what must certainly be his favorite player. RusherRO, colloquially known in the FIFA community as Gomez Guy, has more than earned that nickname. Since FIFA 20, RusherRO has scored 7,000 goals in FUT with striker Mario Gomez. To make this stat perfectly clear, that’s not some team total or a compilation of different stats. It’s the pure number of goals scored by Gomez Guy with Mario Gomez within FUT modes.

Being the huge fan that he is, RusherRO accomplished this feat with various versions of Gomez throughout the years. Beginning with FIFA 20, he has used six different Mario Gomez cards: Gold Common, FUT Hero Captains, Hero Shapeshifters, Fantasy FUT Heroes, and two different regular FUT Heroes.

The goals are divided in the following manner:

Gold Common – 2,000 goals in 1,866 games

FUT Heroes (FIFA 22) – 2,000 goals in 1,800 games

FUT Hero Captains – 800 goals in 718 games

Hero Shapeshifters – 200 goals in 154 games

FUT Heroes (FIFA 23) – 1,412 goals in 1,034 games

Fantasy FUT Heroes – 588 goals in 297 games

If you’re not impressed yet, you should know that the FIFA 20 Mario Gómez Gold Common card has a 76 OVR and 58 pace. Pace is still a necessity in FIFA 23, but it was jury, judge, and executioner a few years back, so for anyone to utilize a 58-pace striker well is a marvelous display of skill. To score 2,000 goals with such a mediocre striker is god-like.

There’s a good reason that RusherRO became Gómez Guy to most of us, and it’s only a shame that Mario Gómez wasn’t available in FIFA 21. We could have been celebrating his 10,000th goal in FUT now.