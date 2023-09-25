Hiring coaches is one of the most important parts of EA FC 24‘s Career Mode, especially because they play an important role in improving player performance, and in turn, boosting your team’s synergy.

Picking the best coaches to hire, including those responsible for attack, midfield, defence, and goalkeeping, can often be the key to glory, whether you’re battling for Champions League silverware or avoiding League Two relegation.

How to hire coaches in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Once you know how you want your team to play, it’s time to find coaches who can help make that happen.

Here’s how to hire coaches:

Start the EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode Find and select Team Strategy in the Central section Press L1 or LB to see the Coach Management option Pick a department you want to make better Hit Square or X to add a new coach Choose a coach that you can afford and who has good ratings Seal the deal with your chosen coach

Things to look for when hiring a coach in EA FC 24 Career Mode

When hiring a coach, it’s essential to consider a few things. Check if the coach’s style aligns with your team’s strategy, make sure they’re knowledgeable and experienced, and weigh their weekly salary against their skills to ensure you’re getting good bang for buck. If you do that, chances are you’ll pick a good one.

How to fire coaches in EA FC 24 Career Mode

If you find a coach isn’t the right fit for your team, you can easily remove them. Just follow the first four steps mentioned earlier.

Once you’ve done that, choose the coach you’re thinking of letting go. You’ll see a Release Coach option. Simply press Triangle or Y to confirm your decision. Afterward, you can start the search for a new coach to fill the spot.

With the right coaching staff by your side, you and your team will be well on the way to winning a treble. Don’t hesitate to chop and change them as needed, especially if you decide to change strategies.

