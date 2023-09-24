All EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained

PlayStyles can be very overpowered if you use them correctly.

A new feature in EA FC 24 is PlayStyles, replacing the old Traits system of previous years, but what are they and how do they work?

In total, there are 34 different PlayStyles in EA FC 24, and while players may have several PlayStyles available to them, they only usually have one PlayStyle+ that significantly improves their ability in specific areas.

PlayStyles impact gameplay in many ways and can be overpowered in certain situations, such as defending corners or whipping passes across the field to a teammate, so it’s worth taking the time to understand them all.

Scoring PlayStyles

Use these cards to score amazing goals. Remix by Dot Esports.

Scoring PlayStyles unsurprisingly impact your attacking play, the goals you can score, and how efficient a player is at completing that type of shot. Those with PlayStyle+ will be even more devastating in these aspects.

The biggest boosts come from the increased animation speed for specific shot types, as well as increasing the curve, power, and effectiveness.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Notable Players Power Shot Performs power shots faster and with increased speed. Performs power shots much faster and with a significant increase in speed. Rodri, Cristiano Ronaldo Dead Ball Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is longer. Set pieces are delivered with exceptional speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is at maximum length. Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi Chip Shot Performs chip shots faster and with greater accuracy. Performs chip shots very quickly and with exceptional accuracy. Iago Aspas, Marco Reus Finesse Shot Performs finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy. Performs finesse shots significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accuracy. Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah Power Header Performs headers with increased power and accuracy. Performs headers with maximum power and accuracy. Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr

Passing PlayStyles

Pinpoint passes with ease. Remix by Dot Esports.

Passing PlayStyles improve the ability of players with the ball at their feet and their capability to find a teammate with a pass, including with extravagant passes that would usually have a much higher rate of failure.

Quicker passes and lofted passes with more precision are very effective at finding your teammate in space and can create a heap of scoring chances.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Notable Players Pinged Pass Through Passes are more accurate, Swerve Passes are delivered with more curve, and Precision Passes travel faster to the destination. Through Passes are far more accurate, Swerve Passes are delivered with maximum curve, and Precision Passes travel at top speed to the destination. Rose Lavelle Incisive Pass Passes travel faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver. Passes travel much faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver. Kevin de Bruyne, Martin Odegaard Long Ball Pass Lob and Lofted Through Passes are more accurate, travel faster, and are more difficult to intercept. Lob and Lofted Through Passes are even more accurate, travel very quickly, and are far more difficult to intercept. Patri Guijarro, Joshua Kimmich Tiki Taka Executes difficult first-time Ground Passes with high accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Short distance Ground Passes are highly accurate. Executes difficult first-time Ground Passes with even greater accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Short-distance Ground Passes are exceptionally accurate. Pedri, Julian Brandt Whipped Pass All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve. All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve. Performs driven crosses with exceptional power. Lauren Hemp, Kieran Trippier

Ballcontrol PlayStyles

Keep the ball under pressure. Remix by Dot Esports.

Players with Ballcontrol PlayStyles have a better ability to retain possession in tight areas, when travelling at speed, or when under pressure from the opposition. They can also have reduced errors when controlling the ball.

When paired in a team with a player who has a Passing PlayStyle, liked Pinged Pass, they can create a deadly duo who can combine to spectacular effect.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Notable Players First Touch Has reduced error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control. Has minimal error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling much faster with greater control. Alexia Putellas, Riyad Mahrez Flair Fancy passes and shots are performed with improved accuracy. Performs Flair animations when contextually appropriate. Fancy passes and shots are performed with even greater accuracy. Performs Flair animations when contextually appropriate. Paulo Dybala, Pernille Harder Press Proven Keeps close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed and can shield the ball more effectively from stronger opponents. Keeps exceptionally close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed. Can shield the ball much more effectively from stronger opponents. Kim Little, Jack Grealish Rapid Reaches a higher sprint speed while dribbling and has reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. Reaches even higher sprint speed while dribbling and has greatly reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. Ousmane Dembele, Rafael Leao Technical Reaches a higher speed when performing Controlled Sprint and performs wide turns while dribbling with more precision. Reaches even higher speed when performing Controlled Sprint and performs wide turns while dribbling with greater precision. Aitana Bonmati, Lionel Messi Trickster Grants the ability to perform unique flick Skill Moves. Grants the ability to perform more unique ground and flick Skill Moves. Is significantly more agile when strafe dribbling. Caroline Graham Hansen, Neymar Jr.

Defending PlayStyles

Solid as a rock. Remix by Dot Esports.

Defending PlayStyles help to create immovable objects at the heart of your defense, improving a player’s ability to retain possession after tackles and win challenges, and boosting their strength to help thwart attackers.

Having several players with a strong Defending PlayStyle in your team significantly boosts your defense and can assist you in quelling even the deadliest attackers.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Notable Players Block Increased reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. Even greater reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. Casemiro, Ronald Araujo Bruiser Greater strength when performing physical tackles. Even greater strength when performing physical tackles. Ruben Dias, Lena Oberdorf Intercept Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions. Even greater reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions. Marquinhos, N’Golo Kante Jockey Increased max speed of Sprint Jockey and improved transition speed from jockey to sprint. Increased max speed of Sprint Jockey and greatly improves transition speed from jockey to sprint. Ashley Lawrence, Jules Kounde Slide Tackle Grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle. Greatly improved slide tackle coverage. Also grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle. Irene Paredes, Matthijs de Ligt Anticipate Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Significantly improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Mapi Leon, Raphael Varane

Physical PlayStyles

These players can be absolute monsters. Remix by Dot Esports.

Physical PlayStyles are among the most widespread in EA FC 24 as they can be found on players across all positions to help in both offensive and defensive aspects. For example, Erling Haaland can score spectacular goals acrobatically, while Antonio Rudiger is strong in the air.

Other PlayStyles in this category reduce fatigue loss, lead to outside-of-the-foot passes, and increase acceleration.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Notable Players Acrobatic Performs volleys with improved accuracy and has access to acrobatic volley animations. Performs volleys with significant accuracy and has access to unique acrobatic volley animations. Erling Haaland, David Trezeguet Aerial Performs higher jumps and has improved aerial physical presence. Performs even higher jumps and has greatly improved aerial physical presence. Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger Trivela Contextually triggers “outside of the foot” passes and shots. Contextually triggers “outside of the foot” of passes and shots. Reduced error on “outside the foot” passes. Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric Relentless Reduces fatigue loss during play and increases fatigue recovery during half-time. Greatly reduces the long-term fatigue effects on attributes, reaction time, and defensive awareness. Reduces fatigue loss during play and significantly increases fatigue recovery during half-time. Jude Bellingham, Andrew Robertson Quick Step Accelerates faster during Explosive Sprint. Accelerates significantly faster during Explosive Sprint. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. Long Throw Performs throw-ins with increased power to cover a greater distance. Performs throw-ins with more power to cover maximum distance. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir,

Goalkeeper PlayStyles

Goalkeepers don’t have PlayStyle+. Remix by Dot Esports.

Goalkeeper PlayStyles in EA FC 24 are different to the other types, as while most goalkeepers have several PlayStyles, there are none with a PlayStyle+ at launch. Instead, they can be equipped to created goalkeepers in Clubs and Career Mode.

Name PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Far Throw BAG (Be a Goalkeeper) players will have increased reach and handling closer to the end of the match. BAG players will have greatly increased reach and handling closer to the end of the match. Footwork BAG players will have increased reactions and speed in one-on-one situations. BAG players will have greatly increased reactions and speed in one-on-one situations. Cross Claimer BAG players will have increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces. BAG players will have significantly increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces. Rush Out BAG players will have increased speed when running. BAG players will have greatly increased speed when running. Far Reach BAG players are more effective at saving shots from outside the box with increased reach and jumping. BAG players are significantly more effective at saving shots from outside the box with greatly increased reach and jumping. Quick Reflexes BAG players have increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box. BAG players have greatly increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box.

