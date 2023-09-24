Best EA FC 24 Custom Tactics: Formations, player instructions, and settings

You’ll need to adopt several tactical approaches in EA FC 24 to beat your opponents, so having the best custom tactics and formations is crucial.
When setting up in EA FC 24, particularly if you’re playing online modes like Division Rivals, make sure to have tactical plans for several different game scenarios, like when you’re grinding out a win or chasing a result.
This lets you switch your approach on the fly to nullify your opponent or exploit their weaknesses, which often means the difference between enduring a defeat and celebrating a victory.
In this article, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite formations and custom tactics for a variety of scenarios.
Best starter custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24
Most players in EA FC 24 will start with a 4-4-2 formation, particularly in Ultimate Team, and it’s a solid set-up this year, particularly while you are still getting to grips with the game and building your team for the long term.
With two strikers and two wide midfielders who can act as wingers, you’ll never be short on options for attacking options and will almost always have a teammate to pass to, which is great for keeping possession while you wait for support.
However, you may encounter difficulties against opponents using a formation with a five-man defense as there will be extra opponents to beat and less space to exploit.
To get the best out of this formation, you’ll want strong and quick central defenders along with agile and quick forwards. In midfield, the best approach is to have one attacking central midfielder to support the offense, with the other being more defense-orientated.
Custom Tactics
|Defensive Style
|Press After Possession Loss
|Width
|50
|Depth
|45
|Build-Up Play
|Balanced
|Chance Creation
|Forward Runs
|Width
|50
|Players in Box
|7
|Corners
|2
|Free Kicks
|2
Player Instructions
|GK
|Comes for Crosses
Sweeper Keeper
|RB
|Stay Back While Attacking
|CB
|Default
|CB
|Default
|LB
|Stay Back While Attacking
|RM
|Come Back on Defense
Get in Behind
|RCM
|Stay Back While Attacking
Cover Center
|LCM
|Cover Center
|LM
|Come Back on Defense
Get in Behind
|ST
|Stay Central
Get in Behind
Stay Forward
|ST
|Stay Central
Get in Behind
Stay Forward
Best meta custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24
One of the best formations in EA FC 24 currently is the 4-2-3-1 formation, which provides decent defensive cover as well as plenty of support in attack that you can overload your opponent with — particularly if you’re using a natural winger who has CAM as an alternate position.
Attacking players who are quick, agile, and can quickly pass the ball off are a great fit for this team, while the two holding midfielders should be there solely to act as protection for your back-line. Similarly, it’s best to have full-backs focused on defense, though you can have them supporting the attack if you wish.
Due to the narrow set-up of this side, you may have some difficulty against opponents using a formation with wingers, and if so, it’s definitely recommended to ensure your full-backs are set to stay back while attacking.
Custom Tactics
|Defensive Style
|Balanced
|Width
|40
|Depth
|55
|Build Up Play
|Balanced
|Chance Creation
|Forward Runs
|Width
|40
|Players in Box
|7
|Corners
|2
|Free Kicks
|2
Player Instructions
|GK
|None
|RB
|Stay Back While Attacking
|CB
|None
|CB
|None
|LB
|Stay Back While Attacking
|CDM
|Cover Center
Stay Back While Attacking
|CDM
|Cover Center
Stay Back While Attacking
|CAM
|Stay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
|CAM
|Stay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
|CAM
|Stay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
|ST
|Stay Forward
Get in Behind
Best counter-attack custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24
The 5-2-1-2 formation is a solid choice for players looking to frustrate their opponent by quelling their attacks before launching a counter-attack of their own, with the main base being the five-man defensive line.
This setup at the back will provide defensive width that can nullify your opponent’s wingers, while a three-man midfield gives you plenty of options to play the ball to at the start of your attack before launching passes forward to the strikers.
However, you may struggle to attack against opponents who adopt a formation that also has a five-man defense, as it significantly restricts the space you’ll have to work with moving forward.
Depending on your preference, you can have your full-backs staying back at all times or bombing forward to provide extra width in attack. If you opt for the latter, I strongly recommend having your central midfielders stay back instead.
Custom Tactics
|Defensive Style
|Balanced
|Width
|50
|Depth
|35
|Build Up Play
|Balanced
|Chance Creation
|Direct Passing
|Width
|60
|Players in Box
|4
|Corners
|2
|Free Kicks
|1
Player Instructions
|GK
|None
|RWB
|Stay Back While Attacking
Overlap
|CB
|Stick to Position
|CB
|Stick to Position
|CB
|Stick to Position
|LWB
|Stay Back While Attacking
Overlap
|CM
|Cover Wing
|CM
|Cover Wing
|CAM
|Stay Forward
Get Into the box for Cross
Free Roam
|ST
|Get in Behind
Stay Forward
|ST
|Get in Behind
Stay Forward
Best ultra-attacking custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24
When you need a goal, the 3-4-2-1 formation is a great choice as it sacrifices a defensive approach for an attack-orientated style, providing a wealth of options in the final third and also packing out the midfield for aggressive interceptions.
A higher defensive line is advised, though not too high as to expose gaps in behind, and a narrow approach helps to flood the center of the pitch. You can adjust the tactics for players in the box to your choosing but I’ve found less is better, as it gives me a chance to recycle the ball and win back possession.
You may struggle against opponents who have a three-man attack with plenty of width, as those areas of the pitch will be exposed, so I recommend only using this tactic when you’re running out of time and need an equalizer.
|Defensive Style
|Constant Pressure
|Width
|45
|Depth
|65
|Build Up Play
|Balanced
|Chance Creation
|Direct Passing
|Width
|45
|Players in Box
|5
|Corners
|1
|Free Kicks
|1
|GK
|Sweeper Keeper
|CB
|Stay Back while Attacking
|CB
|Stay Back while Attacking
|CB
|Stay Back while Attacking
|LCM
|Aggressive Interceptions
Cover Wing
|RCM
|Aggressive Interceptions
Cover Wing
|RM
|Stay Forward
Aggressive Interceptions
Get into box for cross
|LM
|Stay Forward
Aggressive Interceptions
Get into box for cross
|RW
|Get in Behind
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
|LW
|Get in Behind
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
|ST
|Stay Central
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
Best defensive custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24
When you’re looking to grind out a victory, the 5-4-1 (2) formation is a great choice as it packs out the midfield and defense, significantly restricting the space your opponent has to work with, and can still be an attacking threat if you use a pacy striker.
While it may be tempting to drop the defensive depth back to its minimum, it opens the door for your opponent to attempt shots from distance, which are a greater threat this year due to PlayStyle+, so it’s best to keep the pressure on.
The main weakness in this formation, unsurprisingly, is when you attack, because you’ll have an isolated striker. While they can sometimes find space to exploit on the counter, it’s best to only adopt this approach when you’re defending a lead.
|Defensive Style
|Drop Back
|Width
|45
|Depth
|30
|Build Up Play
|Balanced
|Chance Creation
|Possession
|Width
|40
|Players in Box
|2
|Corners
|1
|Free Kicks
|1
|GK
|None
|RWB
|Stay Back while Attacking
|CB
|None
|CB
|None
|CB
|None
|LWB
|Stay Back while Attacking
|CM
|Stay Back While Attacking
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
Cover Center
|CM
|Stay Back While Attacking
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
Cover Center
|LM
|Come back on Defense
Come Short
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
|RM
|Come back on Defense
Come Short
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
|ST
|Get in Behind
Come Back on Defense