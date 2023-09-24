Best EA FC 24 Custom Tactics: Formations, player instructions, and settings

Make sure you're prepared for every scenario.

Alexia Putellas of Spain runs at opponents in EA FC 24.
Image via EA Sports.

You’ll need to adopt several tactical approaches in EA FC 24 to beat your opponents, so having the best custom tactics and formations is crucial.

When setting up in EA FC 24, particularly if you’re playing online modes like Division Rivals, make sure to have tactical plans for several different game scenarios, like when you’re grinding out a win or chasing a result.

This lets you switch your approach on the fly to nullify your opponent or exploit their weaknesses, which often means the difference between enduring a defeat and celebrating a victory.

In this article, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite formations and custom tactics for a variety of scenarios.

Best starter custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24

A custom tactic in EA FC 24 showing instructions for a 4-4-2 formation.
A solid base to build upon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most players in EA FC 24 will start with a 4-4-2 formation, particularly in Ultimate Team, and it’s a solid set-up this year, particularly while you are still getting to grips with the game and building your team for the long term.

With two strikers and two wide midfielders who can act as wingers, you’ll never be short on options for attacking options and will almost always have a teammate to pass to, which is great for keeping possession while you wait for support.

However, you may encounter difficulties against opponents using a formation with a five-man defense as there will be extra opponents to beat and less space to exploit.

To get the best out of this formation, you’ll want strong and quick central defenders along with agile and quick forwards. In midfield, the best approach is to have one attacking central midfielder to support the offense, with the other being more defense-orientated.

Custom Tactics

Defensive StylePress After Possession Loss
Width50
Depth45
Build-Up PlayBalanced
Chance CreationForward Runs
Width50
Players in Box7
Corners2
Free Kicks2

Player Instructions

GKComes for Crosses
Sweeper Keeper
RBStay Back While Attacking
CBDefault
CBDefault
LBStay Back While Attacking
RMCome Back on Defense
Get in Behind
RCMStay Back While Attacking
Cover Center
LCMCover Center
LMCome Back on Defense
Get in Behind
STStay Central
Get in Behind
Stay Forward
STStay Central
Get in Behind
Stay Forward
Best meta custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24

A custom tactic in EA FC 24 showing settings for a 4-2-31 formation.
A great way to overpower opponents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best formations in EA FC 24 currently is the 4-2-3-1 formation, which provides decent defensive cover as well as plenty of support in attack that you can overload your opponent with — particularly if you’re using a natural winger who has CAM as an alternate position.

Attacking players who are quick, agile, and can quickly pass the ball off are a great fit for this team, while the two holding midfielders should be there solely to act as protection for your back-line. Similarly, it’s best to have full-backs focused on defense, though you can have them supporting the attack if you wish.

Due to the narrow set-up of this side, you may have some difficulty against opponents using a formation with wingers, and if so, it’s definitely recommended to ensure your full-backs are set to stay back while attacking.

Custom Tactics

Defensive StyleBalanced
Width40
Depth55
Build Up PlayBalanced
Chance CreationForward Runs
Width40
Players in Box7
Corners2
Free Kicks2

Player Instructions

GKNone
RBStay Back While Attacking
CBNone
CBNone
LBStay Back While Attacking
CDMCover Center
Stay Back While Attacking
CDMCover Center
Stay Back While Attacking
CAMStay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
CAMStay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
CAMStay Forward
Get In the Box for Crosses
STStay Forward
Get in Behind
Best counter-attack custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24

A custom tactic in EA FC 24 showing tactics for a 5-3-2 formation.
Devastating on the counter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 5-2-1-2 formation is a solid choice for players looking to frustrate their opponent by quelling their attacks before launching a counter-attack of their own, with the main base being the five-man defensive line.

This setup at the back will provide defensive width that can nullify your opponent’s wingers, while a three-man midfield gives you plenty of options to play the ball to at the start of your attack before launching passes forward to the strikers.

However, you may struggle to attack against opponents who adopt a formation that also has a five-man defense, as it significantly restricts the space you’ll have to work with moving forward.

Depending on your preference, you can have your full-backs staying back at all times or bombing forward to provide extra width in attack. If you opt for the latter, I strongly recommend having your central midfielders stay back instead.

Custom Tactics

Defensive StyleBalanced
Width50
Depth35
Build Up PlayBalanced
Chance CreationDirect Passing
Width60
Players in Box4
Corners2
Free Kicks1

Player Instructions

GKNone
RWBStay Back While Attacking
Overlap
CBStick to Position
CBStick to Position
CBStick to Position
LWBStay Back While Attacking
Overlap
CMCover Wing
CMCover Wing
CAMStay Forward
Get Into the box for Cross
Free Roam
STGet in Behind
Stay Forward
STGet in Behind
Stay Forward
Best ultra-attacking custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24

A custom tactic in EA FC 24 showing tactics for the 3-4-2-1 formation.
Catch your opponent by surprise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you need a goal, the 3-4-2-1 formation is a great choice as it sacrifices a defensive approach for an attack-orientated style, providing a wealth of options in the final third and also packing out the midfield for aggressive interceptions.

A higher defensive line is advised, though not too high as to expose gaps in behind, and a narrow approach helps to flood the center of the pitch. You can adjust the tactics for players in the box to your choosing but I’ve found less is better, as it gives me a chance to recycle the ball and win back possession.

You may struggle against opponents who have a three-man attack with plenty of width, as those areas of the pitch will be exposed, so I recommend only using this tactic when you’re running out of time and need an equalizer.

Defensive StyleConstant Pressure
Width45
Depth65
Build Up PlayBalanced
Chance CreationDirect Passing
Width45
Players in Box5
Corners1
Free Kicks1
GKSweeper Keeper
CBStay Back while Attacking
CBStay Back while Attacking
CBStay Back while Attacking
LCMAggressive Interceptions
Cover Wing
RCMAggressive Interceptions
Cover Wing
RMStay Forward
Aggressive Interceptions
Get into box for cross
LMStay Forward
Aggressive Interceptions
Get into box for cross
RWGet in Behind
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
LWGet in Behind
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
STStay Central
Aggressive Interceptions
Stay Forward
Best defensive custom tactic and formation in EA FC 24

A custom tactic in EA FC 24 showing tactics for the 5-4-1 (2) formation.
Solid at the back. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you’re looking to grind out a victory, the 5-4-1 (2) formation is a great choice as it packs out the midfield and defense, significantly restricting the space your opponent has to work with, and can still be an attacking threat if you use a pacy striker.

While it may be tempting to drop the defensive depth back to its minimum, it opens the door for your opponent to attempt shots from distance, which are a greater threat this year due to PlayStyle+, so it’s best to keep the pressure on.

The main weakness in this formation, unsurprisingly, is when you attack, because you’ll have an isolated striker. While they can sometimes find space to exploit on the counter, it’s best to only adopt this approach when you’re defending a lead.

Defensive StyleDrop Back
Width45
Depth30
Build Up PlayBalanced
Chance CreationPossession
Width40
Players in Box2
Corners1
Free Kicks1
GKNone
RWBStay Back while Attacking
CBNone
CBNone
CBNone
LWBStay Back while Attacking
CMStay Back While Attacking
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
Cover Center
CMStay Back While Attacking
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
Cover Center
LMCome back on Defense
Come Short
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
RMCome back on Defense
Come Short
Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
STGet in Behind
Come Back on Defense
