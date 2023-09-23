When do you receive Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24?

Division Rivals in Ultimate Team puts you up against other players from around the world and you’re rewarded for your efforts with coins and packs — but when exactly do you receive your rewards?

Unlike Squad Battles, there is no set number of matches to play before the weekly reset, and rewards are instead distributed based on your division and the number of matches you have won.

For the Basic Reward, you’ll need to win three matches to qualify, while the Reward Upgrade requires you to win seven matches before the weekly reset. At the end of the rotation, the challenge starts again, though you will remain in the same division.

But when does the Division Rivals refresh happen and when do you receive your rewards? We have the answers here.

What time are Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24 released?

A UI error has the times currently mixed up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Division Rivals rewards are released every Thursday in EA FC 24 at 1am PDT/2am CDT/3am EDT/7am GMT/9am CEST/5pm AEDT.

Rewards can be claimed by logging into Ultimate Team on your console or by using the Web App or the Companion App on your mobile.

You can always check how long remains until the Division Rivals reset by navigating to the Division Rivals section in EA FC 24 and looking at the bottom of the menu, which displays how long is remaining in the current round.

As you can see in the above image, there is a UI error at launch, which has the countdown for rewards and the end of the season the wrong way around.

How to check your Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24

Click the progress tab for a more detailed view. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can check your progress in Division Rivals at any point through the menu in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the main page for Rivals showing your current rank progress, the reward earned, and your current division.

For a more in-depth view, click on the “Play Rivals” button. You’ll then be taken to a screen that shows you your current progress, rank, and how many wins you need to receive the next reward, as well as your standing for the next division.

If you click on the progress screen, you’ll be able to see all the rewards for the different divisions, and you can see how many wins you are away from promotion by the markers between each division.

How to get better Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24

You’ll receive better rewards in Division Rivals for being placed in a higher division, which you can reach by winning online matches in the mode against other players.

Each win in Division Rivals advances you along the progress to the next division, with some positions on the ladder, represented by a green flag, securing a safety position you cannot fall below. When winning three or more matches in a row, you’ll receive a streak that doubles your progression until you suffer a defeat.

If you lose in Division Rivals, you will lose progress on the bar to the next division unless you have reached one of the positions marked by a green flag.

For the best rewards in your division, you must win seven matches during the weekly rotation to receive the “Reward Upgrade,” while you need just three wins for the standard reward.

