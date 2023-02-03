FIFA 23 Icon SBC solutions: Every FUT Icons Squad Building Challenge solved

Squad Building Challenges are (mostly) great for your FUT squad. Icons are (mostly) great for your FUT squad. Why not merge them together for a (mostly) great experience? That’s probably what EA’s meeting room was like when they came up with the concept of FIFA 23 Icon SBCs.

These Squad Building Challenges have three distinct qualities: they contain a legendary footballer as a reward, they last for much longer than regular non-Icon SBCs, and they are as expensive as a Taylor Swift concert ticket. If you are willing to pay the price, though, you know you are getting something special. We’re talking about FIFA 23 Icon SBCs, sorry Tay Tay.

When your precious fodder is at stake, you really need to know exactly what you’re doing with these FUT Icons. They not only cost a lot but also tend to require large quantities of players to be submitted for their completion.

In this FIFA 23 Icon SBC solution guide, you will find all currently active FUT Icons Squad Building Challenges, their requirements, price, and rewards. We might have singled out FIFA 23 Icons, they are the legends of the game after all, but we haven’t exactly excluded all other player SBCs. All non-Icon Squad Building Challenges can be found in our main FIFA 23 SBC solutions guide.

Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze Items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 5,500 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Liverpool

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 11,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 100,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 147,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 215,000 coins

TOTY Icon Xabi Alonso FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CDM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Spain

92 OVR

80 pace

83 shooting

92 passing

86 dribbling

87 defense

85 physicality

The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on April 28.

Hugo Sánchez TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Atlético Madrid

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 17,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 88,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 130,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 188,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 259,000 coins

TOTY Icon Hugo Sánchez FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Mexico

93 OVR

93 pace

94 shooting

84 passing

92 dribbling

45 defense

78 physicality

The Hugo Sánchez TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on April 21.

Zinedine Zidane Medium Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 5,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Juventus

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 32,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 64,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 65,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from France

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 104,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 101,000 coins

Team No. 8

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 104,000 coins

Team No. 9

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 159,000 coins

Team No. 10

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 240,000 coins

Team No. 11

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 240,000 coins

Team No. 12

Min. 89 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 375,000 coins

Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CAM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: France

94 OVR

82 pace

90 shooting

93 passing

92 dribbling

72 defense

83 physicality

The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 5.

Steven Gerrard Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one Liverpool player

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 32,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from England

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 60,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 103,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 148,000 coins

Prime Icon Steven Gerrard FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: England

91 OVR

77 pace

90 shooting

90 passing

85 dribbling

77 defense

84 physicality

The Steven Gerrard Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.

Kaká Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 2,500 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from AC Milan

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 49,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 130,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 180,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 260,000 coins

Prime Icon Kaká FIFA 23 rating and attributes

Position: CAM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Brazil

91 OVR

91 pace

86 shooting

88 passing

92 dribbling

44 defense

73 physicality

The Kaká Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.

Petr Čech Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Chelsea

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 46,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Ligue 1

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 92,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 132,000 coins

Prime Icon Petr Čech FIFA 23 rating and attributes

Position: GK

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Czech Republic

91 OVR

89 diving

88 handling

80 kicking

91 reflexes

55 speed

92 positioning

The Petr Čech Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.

Wayne Rooney Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Manchester United

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 48,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from England

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 88,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 132,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 185,000 coins

Prime Icon Wayne Rooney FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: England

91 OVR

89 pace

92 shooting

83 passing

88 dribbling

55 defense

89 physicality

The Wayne Rooney Prime Icon SBC expires in 9 weeks.

FIFA 23 FUT Icons SBCs last a while, but they will inevitably run their course. When that happens, their place in our guide does the same. If you don’t find a FIFA 23 Icon SBC you were convinced was here last time you checked, it most likely expired. It happens to all of us eventually.