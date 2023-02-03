FIFA 23 Icon SBC solutions: Every FUT Icons Squad Building Challenge solved

Squad Building Challenges are (mostly) great for your FUT squad. Icons are (mostly) great for your FUT squad. Why not merge them together for a (mostly) great experience? That’s probably what EA’s meeting room was like when they came up with the concept of FIFA 23 Icon SBCs.
These Squad Building Challenges have three distinct qualities: they contain a legendary footballer as a reward, they last for much longer than regular non-Icon SBCs, and they are as expensive as a Taylor Swift concert ticket. If you are willing to pay the price, though, you know you are getting something special. We’re talking about FIFA 23 Icon SBCs, sorry Tay Tay.
When your precious fodder is at stake, you really need to know exactly what you’re doing with these FUT Icons. They not only cost a lot but also tend to require large quantities of players to be submitted for their completion.
In this FIFA 23 Icon SBC solution guide, you will find all currently active FUT Icons Squad Building Challenges, their requirements, price, and rewards. We might have singled out FIFA 23 Icons, they are the legends of the game after all, but we haven’t exactly excluded all other player SBCs. All non-Icon Squad Building Challenges can be found in our main FIFA 23 SBC solutions guide.
Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze Items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 5,500 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Liverpool
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 11,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 100,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 147,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 215,000 coins
TOTY Icon Xabi Alonso FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CDM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Spain
- 92 OVR
- 80 pace
- 83 shooting
- 92 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 87 defense
- 85 physicality
The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on April 28.
Hugo Sánchez TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Atlético Madrid
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 17,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 88,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 130,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 188,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 259,000 coins
TOTY Icon Hugo Sánchez FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Mexico
- 93 OVR
- 93 pace
- 94 shooting
- 84 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 45 defense
- 78 physicality
The Hugo Sánchez TOTY Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on April 21.
Zinedine Zidane Medium Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 5,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Juventus
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 32,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 64,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 65,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from France
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 104,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 101,000 coins
Team No. 8
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 104,000 coins
Team No. 9
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 159,000 coins
Team No. 10
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 240,000 coins
Team No. 11
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 240,000 coins
Team No. 12
- Min. 89 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 375,000 coins
Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CAM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: France
- 94 OVR
- 82 pace
- 90 shooting
- 93 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 72 defense
- 83 physicality
The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 5.
Steven Gerrard Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one Liverpool player
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 32,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from England
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 60,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 103,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 148,000 coins
Prime Icon Steven Gerrard FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: England
- 91 OVR
- 77 pace
- 90 shooting
- 90 passing
- 85 dribbling
- 77 defense
- 84 physicality
The Steven Gerrard Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.
Kaká Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 2,500 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from AC Milan
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 49,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 130,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 180,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 260,000 coins
Prime Icon Kaká FIFA 23 rating and attributes
- Position: CAM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Brazil
- 91 OVR
- 91 pace
- 86 shooting
- 88 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 44 defense
- 73 physicality
The Kaká Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.
Petr Čech Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Chelsea
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 46,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Ligue 1
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 92,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 132,000 coins
Prime Icon Petr Čech FIFA 23 rating and attributes
- Position: GK
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Czech Republic
- 91 OVR
- 89 diving
- 88 handling
- 80 kicking
- 91 reflexes
- 55 speed
- 92 positioning
The Petr Čech Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC expires in 9 weeks.
Wayne Rooney Prime Icon FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Manchester United
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 48,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from England
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 88,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 132,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 185,000 coins
Prime Icon Wayne Rooney FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: England
- 91 OVR
- 89 pace
- 92 shooting
- 83 passing
- 88 dribbling
- 55 defense
- 89 physicality
The Wayne Rooney Prime Icon SBC expires in 9 weeks.
FIFA 23 FUT Icons SBCs last a while, but they will inevitably run their course. When that happens, their place in our guide does the same. If you don’t find a FIFA 23 Icon SBC you were convinced was here last time you checked, it most likely expired. It happens to all of us eventually.