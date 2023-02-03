FIFA 23 SBC solutions for every Squad Building Challenge in FUT

Completing Squad Building Challenges is the premier way of acquiring high-tier players for your FIFA Ultimate Team squad. SBCs don’t come with the randomness factor of opening packs or even Player Picks, and usually have much better FUT items on offer than Objectives.
Therefore, knowing what SBCs are active at all times is rather crucial to Ultimate Team success. Squad Building Challenges are temporary and a great value player can slip away just like that because his SBC was only available for a few days. This FIFA 23 SBC solution guide is here to solve this potential issue.
Our updates will keep you in the loop at all times, providing the cheapest SBC solutions for every player SBC in FUT, as soon as they go live. We’ve only made an exception for Icon SBCs. Not because they’re not worthy, but because we have a separate guide with FIFA 23 Icon SBC solutions.
If it’s not an Icon, and it’s an active FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenge, you will find it here.
Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Manchester United
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 48,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from England
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 88,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 142,000 coins
Premier League POTM Marcus Rashford FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: LW
- Team: Manchester United
- League: Premier League
- Nation: England
- 87 OVR
- 92 pace
- 87 shooting
- 82 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 48 defense
- 80 physicality
The Marcus Rashford Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on March 10.
Jorginho Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Chelsea
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 44,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 96,000 coins
Flashback Jorginho FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CM
- Team: Arsenal
- League: Premier League
- Nation: Italy
- 88 OVR
- 83 pace
- 76 shooting
- 92 passing
- 88 dribbling
- 84 defense
- 84 physicality
The Jorginho Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 7.
Seko Fofana TOTY Honourable Mentions FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Ligue 1
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 11,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 45,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 96,000 coins
TOTY Honourable Mentions Seko Fofana FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CM
- Team: RC Lens
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: Ivory Coast
- 88 OVR
- 84 pace
- 78 shooting
- 82 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 84 defense
- 91 physicality
The Seko Fofana TOTY Honorable Mentions FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 15.
Alexander Sørloth La Liga POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. one 85+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 24,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 52,000 coins
La Liga POTM Alexander Sørloth FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: Real Sociedad
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Norway
- 88 OVR
- 92 pace
- 87 shooting
- 83 passing
- 87 dribbling
- 46 defense
- 94 physicality
The Alexander Sørloth La Liga Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on March 3.
Richarlison Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Brazil
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 12,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 97,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 147,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 212,000 coins
Player Moments Richarlison FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: Tottenham Hotspur
- League: Premier League
- Nation: Brazil
- 90 OVR
- 90 pace
- 88 shooting
- 81 passing
- 89 dribbling
- 62 defense
- 87 physicality
The Richarlison Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 28.
Rafael Borré Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Colombia
- Min. 82 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 10,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from the Bundesliga
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 39,000 coins
Player Moments Rafael Borré FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: Eintracht Frankfurt
- League: Bundesliga
- Nation: Colombia
- 88 OVR
- 87 pace
- 87 shooting
- 84 passing
- 89 dribbling
- 60 defense
- 86 physicality
The Rafael Borré Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 12.
Ferran Jutglá Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution
- Min. one player from Spain
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 20,000 coins
Player Moments Ferran Jutglá FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: Club Brugge
- League: 1A Pro League
- Nation: Spain
- 87 OVR
- 87 pace
- 88 shooting
- 84 passing
- 87 dribbling
- 34 defense
- 78 physicality
The Ferran Jutglá Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 11.
Sadio Mané Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Bayern München
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 41,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from the Bundesliga
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 84,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 193,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 285,000 coins
Flashback Sadio Mané FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: LW
- Team: Bayern München
- League: Bundesliga
- Nation: Senegal
- 93 OVR
- 94 pace
- 88 shooting
- 86 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 49 defense
- 83 physicality
The Sadio Mané Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 27.
Kylian Mbappé Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Paris Saint-Germain
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 84,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from France
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 128,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from League 1
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 128,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 127,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 190,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 190,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price; approx. 190,000 coins
Team No. 8
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 275,000 coins
Team No. 9
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 275,000 coins
Team No. 10
- Min. 89 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 385,000 coins
POTM Kylian Mbappé FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: ST
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: France
- 92 OVR
- 98 pace
- 90 shooting
- 83 passing
- 93 dribbling
- 37 defense
- 77 physicality
The Kylian Mbappé Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 28.
Paul Pogba Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Juventus
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 27,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from France
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 111,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 170,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 255,000 coins
Flashback Paul Pogba FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CM
- Team: Juventus
- League: Serie A
- Nation: France
- 90 OVR
- 81 pace
- 86 shooting
- 89 passing
- 90 dribbling
- 80 defense
- 91 physicality
The Paul Pogba Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 24.
Sergio Ramos Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Paris Saint-Germain
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 89,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from Spain
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 129,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Ligue 1
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 185,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 256,000 coins
Flashback Sergio Ramos FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CB
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: Spain
- 91 OVR
- 83 pace
- 72 shooting
- 78 passing
- 77 dribbling
- 92 defense
- 88 physicality
The Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC expires on Feb. 20.
Gareth Bale Premium FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one 85+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 25,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 88,000 coins
Premium SBC Gareth Bale FIFA 23 rating and attributes
- Position: RW
- Team: LA FC
- League: Major League Soccer
- Nation: Wales
- 93 OVR
- 91 pace
- 93 shooting
- 92 passing
- 90 dribbling
- 72 defense
- 86 physicality
The FIFA 23 Gareth Bale Premium SBC expires on Feb. 20.
Martin Ødegaard Premier League POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Arsenal
- Min. 82 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 10,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 86,000 coins
POTM Martin Ødegaard FIFA 23 rating and player attributes
- Position: CAM
- Team: Arsenal
- League: Premier League
- Nation: Norway
- 89 OVR
- 86 pace
- 84 shooting
- 91 passing
- 89 dribbling
- 63 defense
- 69 physicality
The Martin Ødegaard Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 13.
SBC solutions contained within this guide are only for currently active FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges. If you don’t see an SBC you could swear was here last week, that’s probably because it was, but has now expired. Don’t worry, there are plenty of SBCs ready to take its place.