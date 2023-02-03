FIFA 23 SBC solutions for every Squad Building Challenge in FUT

Completing Squad Building Challenges is the premier way of acquiring high-tier players for your FIFA Ultimate Team squad. SBCs don’t come with the randomness factor of opening packs or even Player Picks, and usually have much better FUT items on offer than Objectives.

Therefore, knowing what SBCs are active at all times is rather crucial to Ultimate Team success. Squad Building Challenges are temporary and a great value player can slip away just like that because his SBC was only available for a few days. This FIFA 23 SBC solution guide is here to solve this potential issue.

Our updates will keep you in the loop at all times, providing the cheapest SBC solutions for every player SBC in FUT, as soon as they go live. We’ve only made an exception for Icon SBCs. Not because they’re not worthy, but because we have a separate guide with FIFA 23 Icon SBC solutions.

If it’s not an Icon, and it’s an active FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenge, you will find it here.

Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Manchester United

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 48,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from England

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 88,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 142,000 coins

Premier League POTM Marcus Rashford FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: LW

Team: Manchester United

League: Premier League

Nation: England

87 OVR

92 pace

87 shooting

82 passing

86 dribbling

48 defense

80 physicality

The Marcus Rashford Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on March 10.

Jorginho Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Chelsea

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 44,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 96,000 coins

Flashback Jorginho FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CM

Team: Arsenal

League: Premier League

Nation: Italy

88 OVR

83 pace

76 shooting

92 passing

88 dribbling

84 defense

84 physicality

The Jorginho Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 7.

Seko Fofana TOTY Honourable Mentions FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Ligue 1

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 11,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 45,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 96,000 coins

TOTY Honourable Mentions Seko Fofana FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CM

Team: RC Lens

League: Ligue 1

Nation: Ivory Coast

88 OVR

84 pace

78 shooting

82 passing

86 dribbling

84 defense

91 physicality

The Seko Fofana TOTY Honorable Mentions FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 15.

Alexander Sørloth La Liga POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one In-Form item

Min. one 85+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 24,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 52,000 coins

La Liga POTM Alexander Sørloth FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: Real Sociedad

League: La Liga

Nation: Norway

88 OVR

92 pace

87 shooting

83 passing

87 dribbling

46 defense

94 physicality

The Alexander Sørloth La Liga Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on March 3.

Richarlison Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Brazil

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 12,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 97,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 147,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 212,000 coins

Player Moments Richarlison FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

League: Premier League

Nation: Brazil

90 OVR

90 pace

88 shooting

81 passing

89 dribbling

62 defense

87 physicality

The Richarlison Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 28.

Rafael Borré Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Colombia

Min. 82 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 10,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from the Bundesliga

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 39,000 coins

Player Moments Rafael Borré FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: Eintracht Frankfurt

League: Bundesliga

Nation: Colombia

88 OVR

87 pace

87 shooting

84 passing

89 dribbling

60 defense

86 physicality

The Rafael Borré Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 12.

Ferran Jutglá Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC solution

Min. one player from Spain

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 20,000 coins

Player Moments Ferran Jutglá FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: Club Brugge

League: 1A Pro League

Nation: Spain

87 OVR

87 pace

88 shooting

84 passing

87 dribbling

34 defense

78 physicality

The Ferran Jutglá Player Moments FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 11.

Sadio Mané Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Bayern München

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 41,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from the Bundesliga

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 84,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 193,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 285,000 coins

Flashback Sadio Mané FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: LW

Team: Bayern München

League: Bundesliga

Nation: Senegal

93 OVR

94 pace

88 shooting

86 passing

92 dribbling

49 defense

83 physicality

The Sadio Mané Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 27.

Kylian Mbappé Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Paris Saint-Germain

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 84,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from France

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 128,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from League 1

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 128,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 127,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 190,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 190,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price; approx. 190,000 coins

Team No. 8

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 275,000 coins

Team No. 9

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 275,000 coins

Team No. 10

Min. 89 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 385,000 coins

POTM Kylian Mbappé FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: ST

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Nation: France

92 OVR

98 pace

90 shooting

83 passing

93 dribbling

37 defense

77 physicality

The Kylian Mbappé Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 28.

Paul Pogba Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Juventus

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 27,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from France

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 111,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 170,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 255,000 coins

Flashback Paul Pogba FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CM

Team: Juventus

League: Serie A

Nation: France

90 OVR

81 pace

86 shooting

89 passing

90 dribbling

80 defense

91 physicality

The Paul Pogba Flashback FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 24.

Sergio Ramos Flashback FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Paris Saint-Germain

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 89,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from Spain

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 129,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Ligue 1

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 185,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 256,000 coins

Flashback Sergio Ramos FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CB

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Nation: Spain

91 OVR

83 pace

72 shooting

78 passing

77 dribbling

92 defense

88 physicality

The Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC expires on Feb. 20.

Gareth Bale Premium FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one 85+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 25,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 88,000 coins

Premium SBC Gareth Bale FIFA 23 rating and attributes

Position: RW

Team: LA FC

League: Major League Soccer

Nation: Wales

93 OVR

91 pace

93 shooting

92 passing

90 dribbling

72 defense

86 physicality

The FIFA 23 Gareth Bale Premium SBC expires on Feb. 20.

Martin Ødegaard Premier League POTM FIFA 23 SBC solution

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Arsenal

Min. 82 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 10,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 86,000 coins

POTM Martin Ødegaard FIFA 23 rating and player attributes

Position: CAM

Team: Arsenal

League: Premier League

Nation: Norway

89 OVR

86 pace

84 shooting

91 passing

89 dribbling

63 defense

69 physicality

The Martin Ødegaard Player of the Month FIFA 23 SBC expires on Feb. 13.

SBC solutions contained within this guide are only for currently active FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges. If you don’t see an SBC you could swear was here last week, that’s probably because it was, but has now expired. Don’t worry, there are plenty of SBCs ready to take its place.