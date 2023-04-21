When will the FIFA 23 Community TOTS release?

The FIFA 23 Team of the Season is building so much hype, it almost has to contain 99 OVR cards from start to finish to appease fans.

Many expected the first squad, the Honorable Mentions Team of the Season, to be released on April 21, but EA’s usual content window has come and gone. This leaves everyone wondering when the FIFA 23 Honorable Mentions TOTY will be released.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Season voting began nearly two weeks ago. The first ballots were for the Community Team of the Season. The voting concluded a few days later, and that led us all to believe we will see the first bit of end-game content this week. We have all been misled, though, as it turns out EA will hold off the heavy FUT artillery until the final days of April.

When does FIFA 23 TOTS start?

The speculative starting date of the FIFA 23 Team of the Season promo is April 28. EA has not yet outright declared April 28 as the day of truth, but every little detail is pointing to the last Friday of April as being the one.

Enough time has passed since the first Team of the Season was voted on. This week had no major FUT release. There are a lot of non-player SBCs active at the moment.

The above is called evidence. EA should be ready to prepare the Community Team of the Season by next Friday, April 28, and the FUT stage definitely looks like it is being set for players to accumulate quality fodder and go all-in on the highlight of the late FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season.

The Community TOTS won’t be the only dish on the April 28 menu. The first league squad will be revealed, though Premier League fans will be disappointed to hear that despite voting for the English league’s TOTS also being done, we won’t be seeing the Premier League Team of the Season for another week.

Instead, EA will deliver one of its in-house selected teams. The Eredivisie TOTS is set to release on April 28 alongside the Community squad. That makes enough sense as the Dutch league is the only one aside from the big five (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France) to receive Player of the Month honors within FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.