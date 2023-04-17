All FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season nominees and how to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS

The FIFA 23 Team of the Season campaign is at its earliest stage where fans get to vote on the most popular teams. The voting process started last week and continues this week with the most famous domestic league in the world. Here’s how to vote for the FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season.
Voting for FIFA 23 Team of the Season began with the Community TOTS last week. It did its share to build initial hype, but the Premier League TOTS and all subsequent teams will have a slightly different vibe.
For starters, the Community Team of the Season is composed of players from all over the place, from the English Premier League to the Saudi Pro League. The Premier League Team of the Season marks the beginning of league-specific voting.
Due to the more limited pool of players, the number of nominees is cut down significantly. The FIFA 23 Community TOTS pool had exactly 100 players. For the English Premier League Team of the Season, you get to pick from just 40 players.
The FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominees are divided by positions as follows:
- Five goalkeepers
- 11 defenders
- 12 midfielders
- 12 attackers
The full list of nominees can be seen below.
FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated goalkeepers
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United/England
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal/England
- Alisson – Liverpool/Brazil
- Bernd Leno – Fulham/Germany
- Kepa – Chelsea/Spain
FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated defenders
- Gabriel – Arsenal/Brazil
- William Saliba – Arsenal/France
- Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United/England
- Sven Botman – Newcastle United/Netherlands
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal/Ukraine
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea/Brazil
- Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United/Argentina
- Ben Mee – Brentford/England
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United/England
- Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur/Argentina
- Rúben Días – Manchester City/Portugal
FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium
- Casemiro – Manchester United/Brazil
- Rodri – Manchester City/Spain
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United/Brazil
- Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton and Hove Albion/Argentina
- Palhinha – Fulham/Portugal
- James Maddison – Leicester City/England
- Solly March – Brighton and Hove Albion/England
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton and Hove Albion/Japan
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur/Uruguay
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur/Denmark
FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated attackers
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur/England
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal/Brazil
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City/England
- Marcus Rashford – Manchester United/England
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt
- Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United/Paraguay
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa/England
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea/Germany
- Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City/Algeria
- Darwin Nuñez – Liverpool/Uruguay
How to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season
There may be some differences between the Community and the Premier League teams, but voting remains exactly the same. To cast your vote for the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS, you have to go to its respective voting page, where you will see a virtual pitch and all the nominees’ cards displayed right below it.
When you wish to select a certain player, you must drag and drop his card to an eligible position. Team of the Season requires a specific formation of players for a vote to be legitimate, namely 4-3-3. Therefore, you need to drag and drop a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers on the virtual pitch. Once you do that, the previously shaded “submit vote” button will take a clear white color. Click on it and you’re done with your FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS voting.
It’s a bit odd that there are fewer nominated defenders than there are midfielders or attackers, yet more defenders are selected for the actual Team of the Season, but these are the rules and we must abide by them for our vote to count.
Voting for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season won’t last long. To be exact, the voting window closes on Thursday, April 20. We expect the Community Team of the Season to be released the following day, and the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS to drop on April 28.