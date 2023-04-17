All FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season nominees and how to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS

Voting for the Premier League TOTS has begun. Here's how to make an impact yourself.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Season campaign is at its earliest stage where fans get to vote on the most popular teams. The voting process started last week and continues this week with the most famous domestic league in the world. Here’s how to vote for the FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season.

Voting for FIFA 23 Team of the Season began with the Community TOTS last week. It did its share to build initial hype, but the Premier League TOTS and all subsequent teams will have a slightly different vibe.

For starters, the Community Team of the Season is composed of players from all over the place, from the English Premier League to the Saudi Pro League. The Premier League Team of the Season marks the beginning of league-specific voting.

Due to the more limited pool of players, the number of nominees is cut down significantly. The FIFA 23 Community TOTS pool had exactly 100 players. For the English Premier League Team of the Season, you get to pick from just 40 players.

The FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominees are divided by positions as follows:

Five goalkeepers

11 defenders

12 midfielders

12 attackers

The full list of nominees can be seen below.

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated goalkeepers

Nick Pope – Newcastle United/England

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal/England

Alisson – Liverpool/Brazil

Bernd Leno – Fulham/Germany

Kepa – Chelsea/Spain

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated defenders

Gabriel – Arsenal/Brazil

William Saliba – Arsenal/France

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United/England

Sven Botman – Newcastle United/Netherlands

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal/Ukraine

Thiago Silva – Chelsea/Brazil

Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United/Argentina

Ben Mee – Brentford/England

Luke Shaw – Manchester United/England

Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur/Argentina

Rúben Días – Manchester City/Portugal

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated midfielders

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Casemiro – Manchester United/Brazil

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United/Brazil

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton and Hove Albion/Argentina

Palhinha – Fulham/Portugal

James Maddison – Leicester City/England

Solly March – Brighton and Hove Albion/England

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton and Hove Albion/Japan

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur/Uruguay

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur/Denmark

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominated attackers

Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur/England

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal/Brazil

Jack Grealish – Manchester City/England

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United/England

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United/Paraguay

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa/England

Kai Havertz – Chelsea/Germany

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City/Algeria

Darwin Nuñez – Liverpool/Uruguay

How to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season

There may be some differences between the Community and the Premier League teams, but voting remains exactly the same. To cast your vote for the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS, you have to go to its respective voting page, where you will see a virtual pitch and all the nominees’ cards displayed right below it.

When you wish to select a certain player, you must drag and drop his card to an eligible position. Team of the Season requires a specific formation of players for a vote to be legitimate, namely 4-3-3. Therefore, you need to drag and drop a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers on the virtual pitch. Once you do that, the previously shaded “submit vote” button will take a clear white color. Click on it and you’re done with your FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS voting.

It’s a bit odd that there are fewer nominated defenders than there are midfielders or attackers, yet more defenders are selected for the actual Team of the Season, but these are the rules and we must abide by them for our vote to count.

Voting for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season won’t last long. To be exact, the voting window closes on Thursday, April 20. We expect the Community Team of the Season to be released the following day, and the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS to drop on April 28.