EA FC 24 editions explained: Standard vs. Ultimate Edition

EA Sports FC 24 will have two different editions for players to choose from: Standard or Ultimate.

Players who buy the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition will have a handful of advantages, including getting early access to the game on Sept. 22, instead of waiting for the worldwide release at the end of that month.

If you’re uncertain about what edition of EA FC 24 you want to pre-order, fear no more. Throughout this article, the differences between the Ultimate and Standard editions of EA FC 24 will be explained for you to make the best decision.

EA FC 24 Ultimate and Standard Edition price and perks

This is what the EA FC 24 Standard and Ultimate editions include, according to EA:

Standard edition Ultimate edition Base game Base game Dual entitlement Dual entitlement Ultimate Team’s cover star loan player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches Ultimate Team’s cover star loan player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches Two Ambassador loan player pick items for five Ultimate Team matches Two Ambassador loan player pick items for five Ultimate Team matches One Clubs unlocked playstyles slot One Clubs unlocked playstyles slot Additional Player Career personality points Additional Player Career personality points One Manager Career five-star coach available for hire One Manager Career five-star coach available for hire Up to seven days of early access Up to seven days of early access 4,600 FC Points in Ultimate Team 4,600 FC Points in Ultimate Team Access to Nike’s Ultimate Team campaign Access to Nike’s Ultimate Team campaign TOTW 1 Ultimate Team player item TOTW 1 Ultimate Team player item Nike Ultimate Team loan player item for 24 Ultimate Team matches and Nike x EA Sports FC kit Nike Ultimate Team loan player item for 24 Ultimate Team matches and Nike x EA Sports FC kit Untradeable UCL/UWCL Hero (limited offer for those who pre-order by Aug. 22) Untradeable UCL/UWCL Hero (limited offer for those who pre-order by Aug. 22)

So, to keep it simple, players that buy the Standard edition of EA FC 24 won’t have early access nor some perks that give a leg up at the beginning of the Ultimate Team cycle. The best advantage in buying the Ultimate edition is arguably the 4,600 FC Points to spend in Ultimate Team as you could buy some loot boxes and pull one of the best players available.

It’s because of those differences that the Ultimate edition of EA FC 24 costs $99.99 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One at pre-order, while the Standard edition costs $69.99 for the same platforms. If you’re on Nintendo, the Ultimate Edition will not be available, but Standard costs $59.99, a slight discount from the other platforms’ versions.

If you want to start grinding Ultimate Team before most of the player base, the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 might be worth your money. But if you don’t care too much about that game mode, the Standard Edition is absolutely fine.

About the author