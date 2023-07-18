EA Sports FC uses actual soccer footage instead of studio motion capture

EA FC 24 is revolutionizing the game with real-world captures to deliver on its promise of a game that “moves, looks, and plays like football”.

Launching on Sept. 29, EA FC 24 is the first title since the separation from the name of football’s world governing body, FIFA, and has revealed significant improvements to the gameplay.

In a gameplay deep dive trailer on July 28, EA FC 24 showcased three new core pieces of technology that enhance the mechanics of the game, including Hypermotion V—which is powered by real-world matches.

Using data collected from more than 180 professional matches, EA FC 24 revamps the movement of players in the game and results in being able to replicate match-winning moments in stand-out detail. Cover star Erling Haaland was used as an example, with EA FC 24 perfectly replicating the acrobatic volley he scored for Manchester City in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Recreate iconic real-world moments. Image via EA Sports.

Players are now said to feel more unique with over 1,200 signature run styles, while the introduction of PlayStyles hands players special abilities that improve them beyond the standard overall ratings.

PlayStyles will be customizable across EA FC 24’s various game modes, including Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, with PlayStyles+ then being able to enhance the abilities to a world-class standard. The reveal suggested that each player can equip up to three PlayStyles for use in game, with Haaland again shown with an array of PlayStyles at his disposal that a player can choose from.

That will provide a well-needed boost to Ultimate Team with gameplay customization, allowing you to adjust your player’s abilities to suit your playstyle and put it into effect against your opponents.

About the author