EA FC 24 Ultimate Team explained: what’s new

The ultimate soccer simulator from Electronic Arts is entering a new era, officially rebranding to EA Sports FC and starting off with EA Sports FC 24. The first release that will officially succeed the iconic FIFA series will, of course, prominently feature the standout, money-making fantasy mode known as Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team (previously FUT) combines exciting competitive football gameplay with the ability to collect players like in trading card games to form the ultimate super team of current stars and former football legends.

The mode has been a focal point of the series for years and has been one of the most significant sources of income for EA via purchasable points and packs, inspiring other series to adopt similar modes.

EA FC 24 isn’t going to completely overhaul the Ultimate Team mode when it launches, but it is going introduce a handful of significant changes.

Improve player ratings and skills of new Club Legends

For the first time in Ultimate Team, you will be able to improve the player ratings, skills, and “PlayStyles” of players on your club via Ultimate Team Evolutions progression. Players that “fit the Evolutions criteria” can be improved by completing different sets of objectives, and you’ll be able to outfit their player cards with new unlocked designs.

Since Ultimate Team’s inception, managers have never been able to improve the ratings of their players, except in FIFA Mobile titles. Rather than having to complete challenges or go to the auction house to improve team ratings by adding new players, you will now be able to evolve your players throughout the year.

New “PlayStyles” that go beyond player ratings

Vini’s masterful dribbling will be available to utilize in EA FC 24. Image via EA.

PlayStyles will allow managers to “build your squad based on your knowledge of the players—and how they actually play on the pitch.” These PlayStyles will be determined by real-life player data, giving special players the authentic and unique capability to pull off the special feats and plays they are able to on the real pitch.

The goal of this system is to separate the truly special players from other players that share the same player rating, allowing the player controlling them to utilize the moves that make them special in real life. Examples of this include Vinicius Jr’s dribbling prowess and cover star Erling Haaland’s power shot.

Women’s football players are coming to Ultimate Team

Men and women’s football players will play alongside each other on the pitch in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team mode. The inclusion of women will see players from six different leagues added, marking it the largest single addition to the Ultimate Team player pool ever.

Players will be able to pick up women’s players from all the typical sources: packs, the transfer markets, objectives, season rewards, and Squad Building Challenges. Special ICONs and Heroes from women’s football will also be available.

Additionally, the same chemistry bonuses apply to men and women players on the same team: same country, same league, or same club.

