EA FC 24 TOTS Live EFIGS cards on a black-orange background.
Image via EA
Category:
EA Sports FC

EA FC 24 TOTS Live tracker: All player upgrades

TOTS cards somehow got even more overpowered.
Image of Kiril Stoilov
Kiril Stoilov
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 01:04 pm

Team of the Season is dynamic for the first time ever. EA FC 24 TOTS Live’s unusual format opens up the door for even more overpowered cards, as long as your players meet the upgrade conditions. Our EA FC 24 TOTS Live tracker will keep you updated at all times.

Recommended Videos

As expected, Best of Team of the Week was the last pre-TOTS event. Now that the big one is finally here, we’re greeted by TOTS Live, which introduces dynamic items to Team of the Season for the first time. This can only raise the excitement around what is already a very hyped up promo, but getting the upgrades is dependent on a couple of conditions.

How do EA FC 24 TOTS Live upgrades work?

There are two ways for your TOTS Live players to get upgrades. Their club should either win two of their next four league games, or score eight goals in the same time frame. The player will earn a +1 OVR upgrade if either of these conditions is met, and a +2 upgrade if both are met.

There are a total of 25 players on EA FC 24 TOTS Live, spread into three categories: 15 players from EFIGS (top 5 leagues), five from Mixed Leagues (all other leagues), and five from  Women’s Leagues. That’s a lot of leagues to keep an eye on, but don’t worry, we’ll do that for you and update you on the status of all players on their path to receiving an Ultimate Team upgrade.

Three Leicy Santos EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards with upgrades on a blue-orange background.
Team success will earn your TOTS Live players upgrades. Image via EA

EA FC 24 TOTS Live tracker: All player upgrades

EFIGS

  • CM: Luka Modric – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 94 OVR (Manchester United)
  • LW: Jeremy Doku – 92 OVR (Manchester City)
  • CB: Cristian Romero – 92 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • CAM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 92 OVR (AC Milan)
  • RM: Mohammed Kudus – 92 OVR (West Ham United)
  • CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck – 91 OVR (Inter Milan)
  • RW: Raphinha – 91 OVR (Barcelona)
  • RB: Jonathan Clauss – 91 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)
  • CM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 90 OVR (Liverpool)
  • CM: Mikel Merino – 90 OVR (Real Sociedad)
  • CB: Piero Hincapie – 90 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • LB: Antonee Robinson – 90 OVR (Fulham)
  • ST: Maximilian Beier – 89 OVR (Hoffenheim)
  • CF: David Costa – 88 OVR (Lens)

Mixed Leagues

  • LM: Allan Saint-Maximin – 91 OVR (Al-Ahli)
  • LW: Wilfried Zaha – 91 OVR (Galatasaray)
  • CB: Nicolas Otamendi – 89 OVR (Benfica)
  • CDM: Ben Shief – 89 OVR (Coventry City)
  • ST: Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR (Arouca)

Women’s Leagues

  • CAM: Leicy Santos – 92 OVR (Atlético Madrid)
  • CB: Laia Aleixandri – 91 OVR (Manchester City)
  • ST: Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • LW: Morgan Weaver – 89 OVR (Portland Thorns)
  • RW: Mara Alber – 88 OVR (Hoffenheim)

The next month will be exciting for Ultimate Team players, to say the least. With potential TOTS Live upgrades and league-wide Teams of the Season beginning to roll out, the EA FC 24 endgame is truly here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ultimate Team revolution: EA FC 24 TOTS Live completely changes the format
Three blank EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards on a black-orange background.
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Ultimate Team revolution: EA FC 24 TOTS Live completely changes the format
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 19, 2024
Read Article How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Youssoufa Moukoko sprinting with the ball in EA FC 24
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Best of Team of the Week, Mbappe, is here to fill the time until EA FC 24 TOTS
Players from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid take to the field in EA FC 24.
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best of Team of the Week, Mbappe, is here to fill the time until EA FC 24 TOTS
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ultimate Team revolution: EA FC 24 TOTS Live completely changes the format
Three blank EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards on a black-orange background.
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Ultimate Team revolution: EA FC 24 TOTS Live completely changes the format
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 19, 2024
Read Article How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Youssoufa Moukoko sprinting with the ball in EA FC 24
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Best of Team of the Week, Mbappe, is here to fill the time until EA FC 24 TOTS
Players from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid take to the field in EA FC 24.
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best of Team of the Week, Mbappe, is here to fill the time until EA FC 24 TOTS
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Apr 12, 2024
Author
Kiril Stoilov
Dot Esports general gaming writer. Loves writing, games, and writing about games. Began working in the industry in 2018 with esports.com, before moving to earlygame.com, and later joining the Dot Esports staff. Though a single player gamer at heart, he can be seen noobing around CS:GO lobbies.