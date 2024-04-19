Team of the Season is dynamic for the first time ever. EA FC 24 TOTS Live’s unusual format opens up the door for even more overpowered cards, as long as your players meet the upgrade conditions. Our EA FC 24 TOTS Live tracker will keep you updated at all times.

As expected, Best of Team of the Week was the last pre-TOTS event. Now that the big one is finally here, we’re greeted by TOTS Live, which introduces dynamic items to Team of the Season for the first time. This can only raise the excitement around what is already a very hyped up promo, but getting the upgrades is dependent on a couple of conditions.

How do EA FC 24 TOTS Live upgrades work?

There are two ways for your TOTS Live players to get upgrades. Their club should either win two of their next four league games, or score eight goals in the same time frame. The player will earn a +1 OVR upgrade if either of these conditions is met, and a +2 upgrade if both are met.

There are a total of 25 players on EA FC 24 TOTS Live, spread into three categories: 15 players from EFIGS (top 5 leagues), five from Mixed Leagues (all other leagues), and five from Women’s Leagues. That’s a lot of leagues to keep an eye on, but don’t worry, we’ll do that for you and update you on the status of all players on their path to receiving an Ultimate Team upgrade.

Team success will earn your TOTS Live players upgrades. Image via EA

EA FC 24 TOTS Live tracker: All player upgrades

EFIGS

CM: Luka Modric – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 94 OVR (Manchester United)

LW: Jeremy Doku – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

CB: Cristian Romero – 92 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

CAM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 92 OVR (AC Milan)

RM: Mohammed Kudus – 92 OVR (West Ham United)

CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck – 91 OVR (Inter Milan)

RW: Raphinha – 91 OVR (Barcelona)

RB: Jonathan Clauss – 91 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

CM: Mikel Merino – 90 OVR (Real Sociedad)

CB: Piero Hincapie – 90 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

LB: Antonee Robinson – 90 OVR (Fulham)

ST: Maximilian Beier – 89 OVR (Hoffenheim)

CF: David Costa – 88 OVR (Lens)

Mixed Leagues

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin – 91 OVR (Al-Ahli)

LW: Wilfried Zaha – 91 OVR (Galatasaray)

CB: Nicolas Otamendi – 89 OVR (Benfica)

CDM: Ben Shief – 89 OVR (Coventry City)

ST: Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR (Arouca)

Women’s Leagues

CAM: Leicy Santos – 92 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

CB: Laia Aleixandri – 91 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR (Brighton & Hove Albion)

LW: Morgan Weaver – 89 OVR (Portland Thorns)

RW: Mara Alber – 88 OVR (Hoffenheim)

The next month will be exciting for Ultimate Team players, to say the least. With potential TOTS Live upgrades and league-wide Teams of the Season beginning to roll out, the EA FC 24 endgame is truly here.

