Best of Team of the Week, Mbappe, is here to fill the time until EA FC 24 TOTS

It’s not time for the EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season yet. First, there’s the EA FC 24 Team of the Season Warm Up Series. We start with the Best of Team of the Week, which includes current and former superstars, like Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Recommended Videos

As the soccer season approaches its final weeks, all EA FC 24 players are looking forward to Team of the Season and some of the best cards we’ll have in Ultimate Team this year. The wait would have been much more painful had it not been for Best of Team of the Week. It’s not exactly endgame level, but there are several cards to drool over, not the least of which is French superstar Kylian Mbappe’s shiny new version.

Mbappe is among the most overpowered players year in and year out, and a new version is always welcome. Best of Team of the Week Mbappe has a 92 OVR packed with 98 pace, 93 dribbling, and 91 shooting. As usual when the Frenchman is featured in a promo event, he’s the best card on offer, but he’s not where it all ends. Vini Jr., another lightning fast attacker, is another highlight of the EA FC 24 Best of Team of the Week roster.

The veterans are also represented well. Karim Benzema defies age once again, though sadly his 81 pace makes his 91 OVR card much less practical than those of his younger colleagues. Paulo Dybala is another seasoned vet that earns honors in this week’s Ultimate Team event, but the realest blast from the past comes in the form of Mario Götze, whose 88 OVR card is perfect for more casual players who just want to reminisce of Borussia Dortmund’s glory days, or Germany’s World Cup triumph.

All players in EA FC 24 Best of Team of the Week

LW: Kylian Mbappe – 92 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Aitana Bonmati – 92 OVR (Barcelona)

ST: Karim Benzema – 91 OVR (Al-Ittihad)

ST: Victor Osimhen – 90 OVR (Napoli)

RM: Kadidiatou Diani – 90 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

ST: Vini Jr. – 90 OVR (Real Madrid)

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 90 OVR (Barcelona)

CF: Paulo Dybala – 89 OVR (Roma)

CB: Wendie Renard – 89 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Angel Correa – 88 OVR (Atletico Madrid)

CAM: Mario Gotze – 88 OVR (Eintracht Frankfurt)

CB: Alessandro Bastoni – 88 OVR (Inter Milan)

CM: Matthew O’Reilly – 88 OVR (Celtic)

LM: Rafael Leao – 88 OVR (AC Milan)

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 88 OVR (Bayern Munich)

LM: Alejandro Grimaldo – 88 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

CAM: Vivianne Miedema – 88 OVR (Arsenal)

The TOTS Warm Up Series will have to do until we get the big one. Image via EA

All Best of Team of the Week cards can be found within EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with immediate effect, alongside Player and Upgrade SBCs, as well as Player Evolutions. If you acquire any of these cards, make sure to fit them with one of the Throwback Threads for extra coolness points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more