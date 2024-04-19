Ultimate Team revolution: EA FC 24 TOTS Live completely changes the format

EA FC 24 has gone to lengths to distinguish itself as the beginning of a new era, so it makes sense the same approach would be taken with the biggest Ultimate Team event of the year. EA FC 24 TOTS Live is a revolutionary release that sets two precedents.

Team of the Season is the most anticipated event on the Ultimate Team calendar because of the ridiculously powerful cards that are associated with it. While these are traditionally static cards, the release of EA FC 24 TOTS Live breaks the mold by including dynamic players that can become even stronger as the final weeks of the season unfold. Team of the Season just became even more overpowered.

Team of the Season has arrived.



And for the first time ever, TOTS Live kicks off the fun: Dynamic Special Player Items with the opportunity to be upgraded based on real-world results.



With them, refreshed rewards, new SBCs, Objectives, EVOs & more: https://t.co/BDkM4L8y0c pic.twitter.com/z3ozs5bLUV — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) April 19, 2024

That’s one part of the TOTS revolution. The other is the inclusion of female players in the event for the very first time. The move was expected considering EA FC 24’s integration of women’s soccer into Ultimate Team. Women will continue to be represented during the Team of the Season promo with the best players from the Women’s Super League, Frauen-Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, Liga F, and NWSL all receiving their own TOTS cards in due time.

Due to the dynamic nature of TOTS Live cards, the players are spread into three categories: EFIGS (top-five leagues only), Mixed Leagues (all other leagues), and Women’s Leagues.

All players in EA FC 24 TOTS Live

EFIGS

CM: Luka Modric – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 94 OVR (Manchester United)

LW: Jeremy Doku – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

CB: Cristian Romero – 92 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

CAM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 92 OVR (AC Milan)

RM: Mohammed Kudus – 92 OVR (West Ham United)

CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck – 91 OVR (Inter Milan)

RW: Raphinha – 91 OVR (Barcelona)

RB: Jonathan Clauss – 91 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

CM: Mikel Merino – 90 OVR (Real Sociedad)

CB: Piero Hincapie – 90 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

LB: Antonee Robinson – 90 OVR (Fulham)

ST: Maximilian Beier – 89 OVR (Hoffenheim)

CF: David Costa – 88 OVR (Lens)

The EFIGS EA FC 24 TOTS Live lineup. Image via EA

Mixed Leagues

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin – 91 OVR (Al-Ahli)

LW: Wilfried Zaha – 91 OVR (Galatasaray)

CB: Nicolas Otamendi – 89 OVR (Benfica)

CDM: Ben Shief – 89 OVR (Coventry City)

ST: Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR (Arouca)

The Mixed Leagues EA FC 24 TOTS Live lineup. Image via EA

Women’s Leagues

CAM: Leicy Santos – 92 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

CB: Laia Aleixandri – 91 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR (Brighton & Hove Albion)

LW: Morgan Weaver – 89 OVR (Portland Thorns)

RW: Mara Alber – 88 OVR (Hoffenheim)

The Women’s Leagues EA FC 24 TOTS Live lineup. Image via EA

All EA FC 24 TOTS Live players will be available in Ultimate Team from April 19 to 26, when the first league-specific teams will start rolling out.

