Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Goals are better when you look good scoring them.

There’s plenty to do as you strive for glory in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, but does it really count for anything unless you look good doing it?

Kits are part of the identity of a club and the same is the case for your Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, where you’ll need to select a home and an away kit that you will use in both offline and online play.

You’ll be given a choice of several kits at the start, and will likely pack some Bronze kits from packs you earn through Objectives, but you’re always free to venture into the Transfer Market to pick up exactly what you’re looking for.

EA FC 24 has made things easier in that regard with the ability to search for kits through color but, if you’re just looking to find the best kits quickly, we’ve got you covered here.

Inter Miami – Home Kit

Real men wear pink. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Lionel Messi in the ranks, it would surely be a crime not to have a good-looking kit. Thankfully, Inter Miami certainly succeeded in that regard with an exceptional set of threads that really pop in EA FC 24.

The pink stands out and is one of the lesser-used colors for football teams, while the black accents with the Adidas stripes, club name, and sponsor pair together perfectly with the design.

If you’d prefer a different design, Inter Miami has got you covered with their away kit, which is predominantly black with pink accents.

Girona – Third Kit

My Girona. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another lesser-used choice of the color palette for football teams is green, particularly darker shades, but this has been chosen as the main approach for Girona’s third kit—and the two shades of green pair together beautifully.

Utilizing a darker tone for the main design provides a solid base, though the design really stands out by using a lighter green for the collar, edge of the sleeves, sponsor, club badge, and Puma badge.

Girona is also a fine choice as they are one of the less represented teams in EA FC 24, so you won’t feel like you’re betraying your club.

AFC Bournemouth – Away Kit

A cherry on top. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

AFC Bournemouth have always had a solid design for kits, with the black and red stripes of the home kit, but the Premier League outfit have really thrown a curveball this season with a brilliant away kit that is worth a look.

The sky blue base makes the kit pop immediately but, once again, it’s the darker accents on the kit that really complement the design—particularly the decision not to use the standard colors of the badge and instead adjust it for the darker blue palette.

Across the front, a wavy design with the darker blue tones threaded in is the cherry on top of the cake.

Venezia – Home Kit

Bellissimo. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Venezia may not be in the top division of Italian football and are a long way off going toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite, but they manage to feature almost every year in the list of the best kits for the current season.

It’s no different this year, where the black design is finished off with gold accents to the collar and sleeves. The gold is used again for the team name and Kappa badge, but the club badge stands out even more with a 3D design and much more gloss.

Orange and green stripes through the middle add further color to the design but one of the best stand-outs is that there is no sponsor plastered across the front.

Bohemian FC – Away Kit

A solid look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Bohemian FC away kit is the perfect mix of an excellent design and one for a good cause as, in the real world, 10 percent of proceeds from the shirt will help support children in the city of Tulkarem in the West Bank of Palestine.

You can show your support for the partnership with Sport for Life Palestine in EA FC 24 by adopting the Bohemian FC away kit, which features a white kit with black accents on the shoulder, collar, and sleeves.

The design also features black, green, and red triangles in a smart pattern across the entire design.

Aberdeen – Away Kit

Flashing lights. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Scottish club has adopted a similar approach to Bohemian FC by featuring a part of their heritage, with the design for the away kit celebrating the northern lights that can be seen in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

A black template is a perfect base for the purple and light blue accents that are splashed across the kit, while it’s also a rare situation where the club sponsor actually pairs with the kit nicely and doesn’t distract.

Made by Adidas, the famous stripes on the shoulder look excellent as they are split into halves featuring the two colors used across the design.

Mexico – Away Kit

Can you rock this kit? You Mexi-can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mexico’s national side has had some great kits over the years but the 2022 away kit really stands out as one of the best, with a great color scheme and a unique design.

The cream base on the shirt is covered with Mayan-like artwork spread throughout, with the red trim used for the Adidas logo and customary stripes.

Of course, you can’t have a Mexico kit without green somewhere, which can be found on the collar.

Fiorentina – Home Kit

A grape kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Few clubs have a home color scheme that stands out as much as the purple of Fiorentina, which is enhanced further with a wavy design across the kit that really compliments the look well.

White accents for the sponsor, Kappa badge, and collar fit together nicely, while the side of the kit under the arms has a purple block that provides another stand-out area to focus on.

The kit is inspired by Lilys, which are the symbol of the city of Florence and are shown in the pattern.

Real Madrid – Third Kit

Kings of Europe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sometimes simple is better and that is certainly the approach from Adidas for the Real Madrid third kit, featuring a simplistic design but one that stands out with the colors chosen.

A black base throughout leads to a smart design, with gold used for the sponsor, Adidas logo, and club badge standing out against the dark backdrop.

On the shoulders, the Adidas stripes are grey and, at first glance, can barely be spotted.

Real Betis – Away Kit

Green is good. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hummel has really stepped things up with their designs this season and the Real Betis away kit is a throwback to the 1980’s.

The base green comes with an old-school look, and a smart polo collar, with Hummel taping running down the shoulders and the edges of the collar dipped in white—with white also used for the Hummel badge and club sponsor.

Hummel’s famous chevrons are used across the design to create a shimmering backdrop for the kit, a callback to kits in the 80s for the likes of Norway, Real Madrid, and Southampton.

