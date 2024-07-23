All EA FC 25 platforms, listed

EA FC 25 is the next logical entry in the soccer simulation franchise. EA not only delivers a compelling sports title, but the iconic company regularly brings EA FC to a host of platforms.

From PlayStation to Xbox, EA FC (FIFA to long-time veterans) has graced the biggest and best home consoles and computer systems technology has to offer. EA FC 25 is the next big milestone promising huge advancements from the new Rush mode to FC IQ.

As the generations pass by, questions and queries about EA FC‘s various platforms and ports remain.

Is EA FC 25 on PS5 or PS4?

EA FC 24 is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, ensuring you can enjoy the newest iteration on the current-gen PS5, or if you’re on the now-legacy generation of the PlayStation 4.

Is EA FC 25 on Xbox Series X|S?

Yes, the EA FC 25 release takes place on the Xbox Series X|S, as well as its older sibling—the Xbox One. This allows for a greater pool of players and a bigger intertwining EA FC 25 community for those favoring the green brand.

Is EA FC 25 on PC?

Unsurprisingly, EA FC 25 has a home on various PC systems. The soccer title is available through the highly successful Steam storefront, as well as through the Epic Games Store application.

Is EA FC 25 on Nintendo Switch?

EA FC 25 is coming to Nintendo Switch—to check off all the boxes—and EA is looking to deliver the most complete portable experience yet. EA FC legacy editions of the past have been much-maligned due to inferior ports missing features commonly found in other modern ports, so expect the Switch to be packing a mean kick.

This is everything you need to know about EA FC 25’s platforms ahead of the full release. For more, be sure to read up on its Xbox Game Pass status, as well as the different editions you can buy.

